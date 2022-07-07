Family Of Barred Owls In Marion County

Marilyn Eva (Turner) Pineau went to be with Jesus on July 4, 2022. She was 89 years old and she was the widow of Clifford Carl Pineau. They were married for 44 years before his death in 1994. They raised 4 children, (1 boy and 3 girls). They have 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. They lived in Salem, N.H,, Ayers Village. Ma, No. Andover, Ma., Wildwood, Fl. and Ocala, Fl. She was a member of the Wildwood United Methodist Church (Wildwood, Fl) and Maranatha Baptist Church (Ocala, Fl.)
