State officials say that bird flu remains a threat in Oregon, especially to backyard flocks, with confirmation of a fourth infected flock this week. The state veterinary lab confirmed Wednesday that the virus had sickened a backyard flock in Linn County, the state Agriculture Department said in a release. That’s the second Linn County flock infected and the fourth bird flu case in Oregon this year. The two other instances were in Lane and Polk counties.

LINN COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO