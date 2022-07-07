ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Offensive Trade: 3 Bills Players Who Could Be Shipped Out

By David Harrison
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbIti_0gX3DnFI00

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane likes to work the phones with other NFL general managers.

In 2017 alone, Beane's first year as Bills GM, he made seven trades. That may not seem like that big of a number until you remember all of them came after that year's NFL Draft because he wasn't hired until May 9.

Quarterback Cardale Jones was the first player traded by Beane. Then came wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby, both traded on the same day, but to different teams.

Other defenders like Reggie Ragland, Kevon Seymour, and Marcell Dareus would be sent to other NFL franchises before Halloween of that year, which is the day Beane spent draft capital for the first time in his tenure.

In all, Buffalo has executed 30 trades since hiring Beane - considered by some the NFL's best GM - and almost half of those involved sending a player away in exchange for future draft capital.

With that information in hand, Joe Marino of the Locked On Bills Podcast went to work identifying the next offensive roster members that could be sent elsewhere.

QUARTERBACK, CASE KEENUM

Marino admits he doesn't see a quarterback trade from Buffalo happening without some significant motivation, but setting the rules that he had to pick one player from each position group, Keenum is the first man out if a trade goes down.

"If a team's starter went down, he could be in play," says Marino. "Case Keenum did that whole thing in Minnesota where they had a couple of quarterbacks go down and (he) led them to the playoffs and had a really good season."

RUNNING BACK, ZACK MOSS

Drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Moss was projected by Sports Illustrated as a power runner who ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine but displayed the ability to break tackles at every level of the defense.

Knowing who the player was stylistically wasn't the issue though, it was injury concerns from his time at Utah. Unfortunately, the inability to stay healthy has followed Moss to the NFL and is one reason the Bills made yet another draft investment in the position group this year, adding James Cook from the Georgia Bulldogs program.

All of this drives Marino to believe Moss could be the odd man out if a trade involving the position comes this year.

OFFENSIVE LINE, CODY FORD

This is the position group Marino says is most likely to see a move happen within.

And 2019 second-round pick Cody Ford is just one of the players who could be dealt if the Bills look to gain some serious draft capital.

"Cody Ford's a talented football player - he was a top-40 pick for a reason," Marino said. "Just hasn't been very effective for the Bills and I think that there's some circumstances that have prevented him from really blossoming in Buffalo...But this could be your guy that you actually get something for."

In all, Marino identifies seven offensive players currently on the Buffalo Bills roster who could be part of the next Beane trade.

For the complete list, check out Tuesday's episode of the Locked On Bills Podcast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Are Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

Michigan football fans are not happy with Jim Harbaugh this Friday afternoon. Just moments ago, Detroit native and five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment to the University of Oregon. He was also considering Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M. Michigan fans were hoping Moore would stay in-state, but Harbaugh and...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Buffalo, NY
State
Utah State
12up

Shannon Sharpe rips Baker Mayfield after Panthers trade

While Carolina Panthers fans may be excited about the future with Baker Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback, that doesn't mean everyone is on board with the move. Nope, just ask Shannon Sharpe about that. While speaking with Skip Bayless, Sharpe didn't hold back in going after Mayfield, saying he's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
ClutchPoints

Stefon Diggs’ message to brother Trevon that’s sure to piss off Rams, Jalen Ramsey

It’s no secret that Stefon and Trevon Diggs are elite playmakers at their position. One is a top-end wide receiver while his brother is an interception machine at cornerback. They believe in each other’s talents so much, that the Buffalo Bills wide receiver names his top three cornerbacks in the league and noticeably leaves out Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Why The Pittsburgh Steelers Can Compete In The Tough AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers are up against a lot heading into the 2022-2023 season. Following a rather underwhelming 2021-2022 season, the Steelers made some major offseason changes in the front office and on the roster. After losing veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger, it was inevitable that the Steelers were going to look different heading into the 2022 season. Pittsburgh signed QB Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal worth $14 million. Pittsburgh also drafted QB Kenny Pickett (University of Pittsburgh) with their First Round Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#Gm
Sportsnaut

Baker Mayfield viewed as ‘childish and immature’, divided the locker room in Cleveland

Well, the Cleveland Browns were finally able to move on from the Baker Mayfield era that lasted just four seasons. They ended up getting a playoff appearance out of the first overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, which is incredible considering the team he started with. On the other hand, many would agree that the Browns have had one of the most talented rosters in the past few years.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Travis Kelce will never be NFL’s top statistical tight end

The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with not one, but two tight ends worth of the “greatest of all time” conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely been spoiled with tight end talent for more than two decades. From 1997-2008, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez dominated the gridiron, setting franchise records in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. When the Chiefs traded Gonzalez to the Atlanta Falcons, the tight end room became more pedestrian. That did not last for long, with Travis Kelce arriving in 2013.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up about Jackson potentially sending a subliminal message toward the Baltimore Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
BillsDigest

Josh Allen Going Backwards? Weird 'Concern' About Bills QB

The Buffalo Bills roster has the potential to be legitimate Super Bowl favorites this season. This comes as no surprise, as the Bills had the NFL's top defense last season and perhaps the league's most explosive offense. However, there are suggestions in some media quarters about the superstar QB Josh Allen regressing, and the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the main reason why.
BUFFALO, NY
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
842
Followers
570
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy