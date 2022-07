DALLAS (KDAF) — An animal shelter in Carrollton is looking to help pet owners in South Dallas and rural parts of Texas get affordable access to veterinary services. Operation Kindness has launched a new Community Initiative program to help pet owners in ‘veterinary deserts’. Officials say ‘veterinary deserts’ leave pet owners without access to veterinary services due to a lack of community clinics, high costs of services and an inability to be transported outside of their immediate area.

