Travis Scott Stops Concert To Help Dangling Fans From Injury

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott is not trying to have any mishaps at his shows moving forward as he recently stopped a possible incident from happening at Coney Island for The Day Party at The Coney Art Walls. This past Monday fans were seen dangling from the contraption on the stage to get a...

www.bet.com

Travis Scott
