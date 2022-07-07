ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin receives federal funds to improve some streets and sidewalks

By Andre Louque
4 days ago
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin officials announced recently that the city received federal funding for street scraping and sidewalk upgrades.

City Manager Nick Edwards says the funds will help repair roads and sidewalks between 8th to 15th street.

“The street scraping project is a great maintenance project that would help improve sidewalks and curbs, as well as additional lighting, benches, and trash cans to a portion of Mainstreet,” said Edwards. “The project has specified times that the funds have to be spent, the project is expected to start soon”.

Officials say Main Street in Joplin is the primary focus of the project.

