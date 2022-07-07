Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 612 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Peyton to Schriever AFB to near Fountain, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 557 PM, 66 mph was reported at the Colorado Spring Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Fountain, Hanover, Truckton, Yoder, Black Forest, Ellicott, Peyton, Schriever AFB, Security, Falcon, Security-Widefield, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Peterson AFB and Cimarron Hills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
