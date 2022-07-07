ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 612 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Peyton to Schriever AFB to near Fountain, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 557 PM, 66 mph was reported at the Colorado Spring Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Fountain, Hanover, Truckton, Yoder, Black Forest, Ellicott, Peyton, Schriever AFB, Security, Falcon, Security-Widefield, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Peterson AFB and Cimarron Hills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Pueblo County through 645 PM MDT At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Salt Creek, or over Pueblo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Areas of blowing dust are also occuring with outflow associated with this cluster of thunderstorms. This may reduce area visibility on highways. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Boone, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Avondale, Pueblo West and Pueblo Depot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Alamosa, west central Huerfano and southeastern Saguache Counties through 630 PM MDT At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout near San Luis Lake, or 17 miles northeast of Alamosa, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near San Luis Lake around 615 PM MDT. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Douglas; Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Elbert County in east central Colorado South central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Arapahoe Park, or 17 miles southeast of Denver, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Parker around 545 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

