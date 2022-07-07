Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Alamosa, west central Huerfano and southeastern Saguache Counties through 630 PM MDT At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout near San Luis Lake, or 17 miles northeast of Alamosa, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near San Luis Lake around 615 PM MDT. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO