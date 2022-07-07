Watch the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Attack the Nurburgring

Hyundai’s impressive electric SUV is set to get a hot sports model.

YouTube/CarSpyMedia

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was spotted testing at the Nurburgring this week, captured on video by CarSpyMedia.

The Ioniq 5 N is the company's first fully-electric performance model, earning the coveted N badge. It's expected to feature a similar powertrain to the upcoming Kia EV6 GT, which features a dual-motor setup good for 577 hp. Both the EV6 and the Ioniq 5 are based on Hyundai's E-GMP EV platform, also shared with the Ioniq 6 sedan.

In video captured by CarSpyMedia, we see the Ioniq 5 N attacking a few segments of the Nürburgring at pace. It's difficult to get an accurate sense of speed, especially without the roar of an engine to tell us what the driver's right foot is doing. However, the stance under brakes and leans into the turns show us the Ioniq 5 N is indeed hustling.

The electric SUV is seen in a striking checkerboard livery, emblazoned with the words "never just drive." The car also features sticky low-profile tyres on large wheels, and appears to ride lower than regular Ioniq 5 models.

In certain shots, the test vehicle is fitted with wheel-mounted telemetry sensors. These appear similar to models produced by ATI Telemetry, and are capable of capturing data on wheel rotation, suspension movements, and other parameters. It's likely that Hyundai is capturing huge amounts of data to help in tuning the suspension and handling of the electric SUV.

The N brand is known primarily for building hot hatches with razor-sharp handling. Getting similar results out of a much larger and heavier SUV sporting a large battery is no mean feat. The Nürburgring makes a perfect venue to help develop those characteristics as much as possible.

Hyundai has announced that N Day 2022 will take place on July 15. This event will reveal more details on the upcoming Ioniq 5 N. News is also expected regarding an Ioniq 6 N and potentially a further sports car model.

