ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Country Musician Savagely Attacked, Fighting for His Life

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California country music guitarist is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked in May. Jason Lawless, known as Jay to his friends, was so badly injured that he could not even communicate during his first three weeks in the hospital, his best friend Jacqueline Jacobs said. Jacobs organized...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Local Facebook Celebrity Killed While on Live Stream After Argument with Commenters

Three people are in custody and a Michigan Facebook celebrity is dead after being shot on a livestream following an argument with social media commenters. On Wednesday, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said in a release that on June 28 at 11 a.m. police received "multiple calls of shots fired with a man laying on the ground" on Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Rolling Stone

Brian Laundrie Claims Killing Gabby Petito Was ‘Merciful’ in Notebook Confession

Click here to read the full article. Brian Laundrie wanted people to believe that he killed Gabby Petito because she was badly injured. The contents of his notebook, which authorities found near his remains in a Florida swamp last October — and which the FBI announced in January included a confession — have been shared by the Laundrie family attorney, according to NBC News New York. The photos show a multi-page suicide note, still legible after being underwater for several weeks.  In what reads like a romanticized fantasy of a mercy killing, Laundrie explains that he and Petito had been rushing back...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bats#Violent Crime#City News Service#Cns
NBC News

Actress Mary Mara found dead in New York river

Actress Mary Mara, who appeared in "ER" and "Law & Order," was found dead in an upstate New York river in what is believed to be a drowning. Police say Mara's body showed no signs of foul play as the investigation continue.June 28, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘Evil does eventually die’: Florida man pens brutal obituary for his ‘abusive alcoholic’ father

A Florida man has penned a brutal obituary for his “narcissistic” and “abusive alcoholic” father, saying that his passing proved that “evil does eventually die”.While most obituaries are emotional odes to loved ones, Larry Pfaff Jr’s obituary is detailed in its sarcasm and anger directed towards his father.It is punctuated by how the man was “incapable of love” and that his death would only give closure and healing to his siblings.The 48-year-old’s obituary for Lawrence Pfaff Sr seeks to dissassociate and “cleanse” himself from the alleged damage done to him and his siblings by the latter, including “leaving them...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

A look inside the ‘Disneyland’ prison Ghislaine Maxwell hopes to spend her 20-year sentence in

From music stars to billionaire hotel heiresses, the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, has been home to some of the most famous female inmates in United States history.The low-security prison, sometimes referred to as Club Fed, is where convicted child-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to serve her 20 year federal prison term.In stark contrast to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the 60-year-old spent nearly two years awaiting trial, FCI Danbury has a reputation as one of the more hospitable penitentiaries, and has garnered a special place in US pop culture.Most famously, the fictional Litchfield Prison in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Now Involved in $1 Million Lawsuit Tied to Son's Car Crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger's company was reportedly added to a $1.5 million lawsuit involving his son, Joseph Baena. The 24-year-old allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles in April 2021. The other driver claims they were injured in the crash and added Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions as a defendant in the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy