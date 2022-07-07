ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Baby joy! AFL Demons star Jack Viney and his model wife Charlotte expecting another girl

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

AFL Demons star Jack Viney and his influencer wife Charlotte are expecting 'Baby Viney #2'.

Stunning model Charlotte announced the news by posting an ultrasound of the unborn bub and the first onesie the couple bought her.

Jack and Charlotte already share daughter Mila, two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utbkr_0gX3Bbj000
AFL Demons star Jack Viney and his influencer wife Charlotte have announced they are expecting 'Baby Viney #2' to be born later this year. Model Charlotte shared an ultrasound of the unborn baby and her first onesie

'Mila is very excited that she will have a little sister to boss around at the end of the year,' she captioned the Instagram photo reel.

In March, Jack, 28, shared his pride at becoming a father on the Demons' website, reflecting on the life journey he had shared with his wife Charlotte.

'Our start to being parents was pretty rough,' he wrote. 'We had to go into the hub, back in 2020, when Mila was just nine days old.

'It was obviously all new to us, being our first child, and we were navigating this alongside the uncertainty of the season and the pandemic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKiwz_0gX3Bbj000
Jack and Charlotte already share daughter Mila, two 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006vtd_0gX3Bbj000
In March, Jack, 28, shared his pride at becoming a father on the Demons' website, reflecting on the life journey he had shared with his wife Charlotte 

He continued: 'I think back to that time - Charlotte was having trouble feeding, Mila was losing weight and we obviously didn't have any family support up there, so it was stressful.

'The amount of strength that's required from Charlotte, to overcome that, is something that I will forever be in awe of.'

The Melbourne premiership star married the online influencer in January 2019 at Mitchelton Winery by the Goulburn River surrounded by natural Australian bushland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJbWw_0gX3Bbj000
'Our start to being parents was pretty rough,' he wrote. 'We had to go into the hub, back in 2020, when Mila was just nine days old'

They first met in 2008 and started dating in 2011, quickly becoming one of the AFL's most glamorous couples.

The couple went on to welcome their first baby daughter Mila in June 2020.

At the time, the doting father announced the happy news on his Instagram, writing: 'Mila Grace Viney. Welcome to the world my baby girl.'

He also shared pictures of both himself and his wife cradling their newborn in their arms while in hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moYvq_0gX3Bbj000
The Melbourne premiership star married Charlotte in January 2019 at Mitchelton Winery by the Goulburn River surrounded by natural Australian bushland. The couple went on to welcome their first baby daughter Mila (pictured) in June 2020

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Viney
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl#Another Girl#Afl Demons#Australian
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Shock as a devoted wife and mother, 39, dies suddenly and mysteriously in her sleep just two weeks after giving birth to the couple's beautiful fifth child

Five children are mourning the death of their beloved mother after she suddenly died in her sleep aged just 39, leaving her childhood sweetheart to raise them alone. Sydney mum Andrea Marambio died unexpectedly and was found in bed last Tuesday morning, devastating her partner Daniel and their children Gabriel, Fabian, Enrique, Sebastian and Tristian.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

477K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy