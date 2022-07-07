ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Channel 10 boss dismisses reports about new breakfast show's poor ratings and insists the network is 'happy' with its performance… after drawing just 44 viewers in Sydney

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Channel 10's new 8am news bulletin, 10 News First: Breakfast, landed with a thud last week, drawing just 44 viewers in Sydney during its second day on air.

And now a network executive has stepped forward to dismiss press coverage of the disastrous OzTam ratings as 'exaggerated'.

Martin White, Head of Broadcast News at Channel 10, defended the show's performance in an interview with TV Tonight on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWly1_0gX3BX8y00
A Channel 10 executive has defended the disastrous ratings of the network's new 8am news bulletin, 10 News First: Breakfast. (Pictured: hosts Natasha Exelby and Lachlan Kennedy)

White said 10 News First: Breakfast had increased viewership in its time slot by 13 per cent, adding that it's still a 'work in progress'.

'We're happy with how it's building,' he said.

'It's still early days but there's better to come, and it's got a great and passionate team behind it.'

During its first week on air, the show drew an average of just 17,000 viewers across the five major cities.

White is confident these numbers will build with 'increased awareness'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMuVM_0gX3BX8y00
Martin White (pictured), Head of Broadcast News at Channel 10, defended the show's performance in an interview with TV Tonight on Wednesday 

White described the show, hosted by Natasha Exelby and Lachlan Kennedy, as 'pure news, no filler', unlike other breakfast programs.

'No one does a pure, half-hour news bulletin at that time of day,' he added.

He said the bulletin 'showcases' the 10 News brand and will increase the network's 'footprint' across the day on different platforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlpaj_0gX3BX8y00
10 News First: Breakfast landed drew just 44 viewers in Sydney during its second day on air 

Viewers can see 10 News First: Breakfast live on Channel 10, on streaming platform 10 Play and the 10 News First YouTube channel.

The new 8am bulletin replaced the first half-hour of morning talk show Studio 10.

Just 44 viewers in Sydney tuned in to watch the breakfast program during its second day on air, according to OzTAM figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2Fnc_0gX3BX8y00
Channel 10's last attempt at a breakfast program, Wake Up, was axed in 2014 after six months on the air. Pictured: James Mathison (left), Natarsha Belling (centre) and Natasha Exelby (right)

On the same day, the 30-minute broadcast attracted just 224 viewers in Perth.

About 17,000 viewers across the five major cities watched the show in its first week.

This isn't the first time Channel 10 has gone into damage control after a breakfast TV show spectacularly flopped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V38wf_0gX3BX8y00
It comes after Channel 10 categorically denied rumours Studio 10 was on the chopping block (Pictured: hosts Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus) 

The station's last attempt at a breakfast program, Wake Up, was axed in 2014 after just six months on the air.

The program was launched in November 2013 to compete with Channel Seven's Sunrise and Channel Nine's Today show, but it failed miserably.

It comes after Channel 10 denied rumours Studio 10 was on the chopping block.

The morning show has been struggling in the ratings for years, with The Australian reporting there are now fears within the network it could soon face the axe.

But a 10 spokesperson rubbished the speculation, telling Daily Mail Australia on Monday the program remains profitable and isn't going anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a08yK_0gX3BX8y00
A network spokesperson rubbished the speculation on Monday, telling Daily Mail Australia that Studio 10 remains profitable and isn't going anywhere

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time': YouTuber Jake Paul blasts Tommy Fury over their cancelled grudge match after Love Island star's father revealed he 'wasn't exactly in training' for the bout next month

YouTuber Jake Paul says he should sue Tommy Fury over their cancelled fight after the Love Island star's father revealed he 'wasn't exactly in training' for the bout at Madison Square Garden next month. Fury was forced to pull out of a second fight date with his American rival due...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Dave Hughes reveals Spice Girls star Mel B unleashed a foul-mouthed rant at him when the pair clashed on the set of The Masked Singer Australia: 'I know why they call her Scary Spice'

Comedian Dave Hughes has revealed he has a tumultuous relationship with his new co-star on The Masked Singer Australia, Mel B. The Spice Girls singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown and also goes by Scary Spice, recently joined the judging panel of the reality show for the 2022 season.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I have to put my health first': Liam Gallagher suffers a health scare as he's forced to cut his set short while performing at French festival due to Laryngitis... cancelling further shows

Liam Gallagher was forced to end his set early on Saturday evening as he performed at Festival Bureaugard. Suffering a health scare, the singer left the stage 'without explanation' midway through singing, before sharing to Instagram that he has been diagnosed with laryngitis. And explaining that 'I have to put...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Today Show#The Morning Show#Channel 10#Broadcast News
Daily Mail

Angry Wimbledon fans slam BBC commentator Andrew Castle for calling Nick Kyrgios' run to the final 'ADMIRABLE' as he competes 'despite facing domestic assault allegations'... as viewers accuse him of 'sympathising with an aggressive bully'

Tennis fans fumed at Andrew Castle after the BBC commentator described Nick Kyrgios as 'admirable', despite acknowledging the Australian's domestic assault charges. Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal at the semi-final stage, marking his first ever final at a grand slam. The...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko labels Yuki Tsunoda as a 'problem child' and confirms they've hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver... as he says the fiery Japanese star needs to 'keep his emotions in check'

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed that the team have hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who he has labelled a 'problem child'. The 22-year-old, who drives for Red Bull's sister team, has endured his ups and downs since arriving in Formula One but has become somewhat of a fan favourite for his expletive-laden outbursts on the team radio during races and candid comments about the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
Daily Mail

The Big Bang Theory's Alessandra Torresani reveals her newborn daughter is named Lady Francis: 'We never planned on this being her name'

Alessandra Torresani spoke about bringing her baby daughter Lady Francis into her life during an interview with People that was shared on Friday. The 35-year-old performer discussed numerous aspects of her child's arrival during the sit-down and noted that she was enthusiastic about watching her newborn grow over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Netflix quietly releases 40-minute Dave Chappelle special where he slams 'immature' high school students at alma mater where he turned down having theater named after him following outcry over transgender jokes

Netflix has quietly released a new Dave Chappelle special which captures a speech he gave at his former high school on June 20 in which he declines the honor of the school naming a theater after him. The comedian caused controversy after his last special, 'The Closer,' featured jokes aimed...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I am heartbroken': Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' as his 'darling' Roman Catholic priest brother Dermott dies aged 55 after 'collapsing' with a mystery illness

Declan Donnelly has said he is 'beyond devastated' as his 'darling' brother died aged 55 after being rushed to hospital with a 'mystery illness'. Dermott Donnelly, a much loved Roman Catholic priest based in the family's native north east, was being treated at North Durham hospital after collapsing in his Newcastle parish.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Goodbye to the Queen of Wimbledon! Sue Barker bids an emotional farewell after her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with legendary broadcaster welling up after tributes from sports stars past and present

Sue Barker has bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon following her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with the legendary broadcaster reduced to tears after being surprised by a touching tribute video featuring a host of sports stars. The likes of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'A concoction of dangerous lies': Netflix is slammed for screening £60m film that depicts the 1920s British Raj as being 'addicted to rape and murder'

A new film about the British Raj is at the centre of a colonialism storm amid claims that rulers are wrongly portrayed as being ‘addicted to torture and murder’. Critics say the movie RRR, Rise, Roar Revolt, which is currently being screened by Netflix, grossly mispresents history and that 'fiction is presented as fact' in its twisted version of events.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag is 'asking for trouble' with his five strict new rules for Man United stars, claims Stuart Pearce... labelling measures 'unpoliceable' as he calls on new boss to allow for 'common sense to play a fair part'

Stuart Pearce has warned Erik ten Hag he is 'asking for trouble' after underlining five new rules he demands his Manchester United players to abide by. The Dutchman was confirmed as United boss in April and is taking charge of his first pre-season at Old Trafford, with his squad due to set off on a tour to Thailand and Australia on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

477K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy