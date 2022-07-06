ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia takes over as interim head coach

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia took over as interim head coach Wednesday after firing head coach Khari Jones and defensive coordinator Barron Miles.

Maciocia also added Noel Thorpe as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. The Alouettes (1-3) are off this week.

“This kind of decision is always difficult to make, but we felt that we needed to make it early in the season while there is still time,” said Maciocia, set to finish the season as coach. “We want to thank Khari Jones and Barron Miles for their work, and wish them the best in the future.”

Jones was 18-18 in the regular season over two-plus seasons.

The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Arena critical of field, match time as NYC ends Revs streak

NEW YORK (AP) — New England coach Bruce Arena was critical of the field surface and the timing of the match after New York City FC was awarded a Major League Soccer record three penalty kicks in the first half and won 4-2 to stop the Revolution’s 10-game league unbeaten streak. Valentín Castellanos scored twice and took over the MLS scoring lead with 12 goals. Gustavo Bou scored twice for the Revolution, who played a man short at Yankee Stadium after Andrew Farrell’s 41st-minute red card. “There was a chance that we could have had a good game today despite the fact we were playing on a bad baseball field that was supposed to be a soccer field, and we’re scheduling games at 1 o’clock in the afternoon in July,” Arena said. “But we had two good teams. There was a chance of having a real good game, and unfortunately, that was not the case.” The game-time temperature was 83 degrees and the sun was out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
