Every morning at about 2:45am on Wheeler Ave in Fort Smith, there is a line that stretches out the door of a gas station for a solid hour. What is all the excitement about? Well, it's not to get fuel and a donut, that's for sure. It's because there is a family run business that has some of the most delicious fried food and breakfast items that you will ever eat. You say to yourself, gas station food? Yes, but this isn't an ordinary gas station.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO