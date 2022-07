I have reported in earlier columns that Bourbon County and the other 16 counties that make up SEK are all shrinking; every one of us lost population between the 2010 and the 2020 census. The final count for Bourbon County was an 813 person drop from 15,173 to 14,360, a 5.4% decrease. Another way to think about it is that we lose about 81 people a year.

