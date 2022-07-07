ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Big Title Change Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent weeks it’s been made very clear that Wardlow had his sights set on the TNT Championship. This week’s episode of Dynamite kicked off with a TNT Championship match which saw Scorpio...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Sasha Banks erased from WWE history

It's pretty clear now that WWE doesn't think that things will be worked out with Sasha Banks and an edit on one of their YouTube video reflects that. WWE posted a "Top 10" moments video for Paige on their YouTube account. One of the moments included was from 2017 when Paige returned to Monday Night Raw. The original video showed Sasha Banks but the edited clip shows a close-up shot of Mickie James and there's no sign of Banks. You can see the original video with Banks underneath the edited version (scroll down).
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Latest Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Status

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the talk of the wrestling world ever since they walked out of Raw, and it was recently reported that WWE removed them from the internal rosters. Fightful Select reports that Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from the internal rosters a few weeks ago....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Appear & More Announced For 7/11 WWE Raw

During tonight’s episode of “SmackDown,” it was revealed that Brock Lesnar will be at the July 11th episode of “WWE Raw.” This will be Lesnar’s first WWE appearance since the June 17th episode of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scorpio Sky
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

WWE Star Turns Heel on SmackDown

It looks that Lacey Evans is now a full-fledged heel on the Smackdown brand after WWE repeatedly changed its creative plans for Evans. Evans was scheduled to team with Aliyah on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Evans came out to make her entrance, but she wasn’t pleased with the reaction from the crowd. She repeatedly exited and re-entered looking for a better response, but she was unsuccessful.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#The Tnt Title
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Reacts to Vince McMahon Remaining on WWE TV Despite Investigation

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Vince McMahon continuing to appear on television in spite of the ongoing investigation he’s facing during the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. His thoughts on Vince...
WWE
PWMania

Reason Why Pat McAfee Is Off Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, The Miz Update

The WWE SmackDown on FOX taping tonight won’t have Pat McAfee working it. On the latest episode of WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves announced that Michael Cole and he will be announcing tonight’s SmackDown in McAfee’s place. McAfee is currently in Lake Tahoe for the American...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

What Did Bray Wyatt Tell Alexa Bliss Before Departing WWE?

Alexa Bliss wanted to do right by her on-screen partner-in-crime Bray Wyatt following his release from WWE. In a new interview with Metro UK, the former “Raw” Women’s Champion revealed what Windham Rotunda, the man who portrayed Wyatt, told her when he was making his exit from the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Wants To Beat Up Big New WWE Signing

The wrestling world has been buzzing about the recent news that Logan Paul has officially signed with WWE, but in a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Nick Hausman, Drew McIntyre made it clear if he gets the chance he is “going to beat him up.”. Paul put pen to...
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Expected to Meet John Cena Following WWE SmackDown

John Cena will meet with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon this week. In the next months, Cena will start filming the second season of HBO Max’s The Peacemaker in Vancouver, BC. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, McMahon will travel from Fort Worth, Texas, to Vancouver when WWE SmackDown on FOX ends.
WWE
PWMania

“Dirty Motel” Vignette Airs on Impact for Arrival of Former WWE Star

Killer Kelly is returning to Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s post-Against All Odds episode of Impact featured a “dirty motel” vignette in anticipation of Kelly’s forthcoming return. Although Kelly’s comeback date is not yet known, she might show up for the Derby City Rumble TV tapings that will take place next Friday and Saturday.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Is Wearing Heart Monitor While Sidelined With Injury

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to reveal that she’s wearing a heart monitor. As noted in June, Ripley revealed via Instagram that she has been out of action due to a brain/teeth injury. The ongoing injury may have something to do with a previous mishap that required her to get dental work done.
WWE
PWMania

Paul Wight Spoke With a Former AEW Star About Forming a “Best Buddy Duo”

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count podcast, former AEW standout Marko Stunt described a plan he and Paul Wight had considered. “Me and him had talked a bit about doing an angle … I am getting beat week after week and bullied, and then he’s on commentary and I’m getting bullied one week, and finally, he gets tired of it and he throws his mic down, and he comes down to the ring and like, saves me. And this was him pitching it to me, actually. He’s like, ‘Yeah, and then we can form this best buddy duo and I’ll be your best friend,’ and he’s like, ‘Man, I’ll play it up so well.’ He’s like, ‘This is my best friend!’ and he started singing.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy