If you spend a lot of time on social media and live in Montana, there's a certain Facebook page that has been getting a lot of attention. The Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots Facebook page is one of the fastest-growing pages on Facebook in Montana. The page was first created in 2016 but has become extremely popular within the past few months. In fact, the page just surpassed 100,000 followers.

