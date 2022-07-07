ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Family of missing Utah man releases statement

By ELKO DAILY
Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

ELKO – The family of a missing 19-year-old Utah resident is asking the public to leave the investigation to law enforcement agencies as speculation over the case continues to generate publicity. “As a family, we are not asking for, or requesting any additional public searches for Dylan Rounds...

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

New fire south of Elko County

ELKO – Skies around Elko began to get smoky over the weekend as a new fire started in northern White Pine County and large blazes burned to the west and east. The Becky Peak Fire in the Schell Creek Range about 50 miles north of Ely has burned an estimated 600 acres. It was reported around 11 a.m. Friday.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Body found in Lake Mead confirmed to be missing woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have confirmed a body recovered at Lake Mead is a Boulder City woman who went missing last week after falling off a jet ski. KTNV-TV reported Friday the Clark County coroner's office identified the body as 22-year-old Lily Kristine Hatcher. The official cause of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Homicides down in Las Vegas metro area in year's 1st half

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Homicides are down in Nevada’s Clark County in the first half of this year, but authorities say gun violence and domestic killings remain a real concern. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Sunday that at least eight people were killed because of domestic violence in the metro area in the first six months of this year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Man sentenced in robbery at Maverik

ELKO – A man accused of hitting a convenience store customer over the head with a wine bottle and stealing more than $8,000 worth of his jewelry last summer in Elko has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Steven R. Mondragon, 30, will be eligible for parole after...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Riding side saddle

ELKO -- The side saddle on display at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum at 542 Commercial St. is a unique version designed to allow women in the 18th,19th and early 20th centuries to ride horses. The side saddle was seen to preserve a lady’s modesty as well as to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Former Stampede court members honored this weekend

ELKO – This Sunday at the Silver State Stampede four former rodeo queens will be honored and driven in a horse-drawn wagon in front of the grandstand. Pictures of them in their youth will be projected. These women, who were among the many who held court with the Silver State Stampede, are all in their mid-80s to 90 years old.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony & gross misdemeanor arrests

Tracy J. Desch, 43, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, at 733 Carlin Court for residential burglary. Bail: $5,000. Alan J. Rainingbird, 48, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation. Rick M. Robles, 49, of Elko was arrested...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Florence "Flossie" A. Black

It is with our heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Florence A. Black. She was surrounded by her earthly family as she left this world to be united with her heavenly family. “Flossie” was born on March 8, 1932, to her loving parents, Joseph and...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Credit card ends up in wrong hands

ELKO – A credit card sent to the cardholder’s old address was used to purchase a new iPhone and more than a dozen other items. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was contacted when a cardholder discovered more than $1,500 in purchases on the card that had been sent to their former address in Spring Creek. Some of the charges were made at Walmart, so a deputy obtained surveillance video of the purchases and copies of the receipts.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Protestant prayer demonstration

ELKO – Join artist Kristi Lyn Glass for a demonstration on how to use Protestant prayer beads. Glass will present a free demonstration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16 at the Elko Chamber of Commerce. She will have handmade prayer beads for sale, as well as booklets on their history and how to use them.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada confirms first case of bird flu

SPARKS – Officials have confirmed the first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a non-commercial flock of domestic birds in Nevada. The backyard flock in Carson City has been quarantined and birds on the property will be “depopulated” to prevent the spread of the disease in accordance with USDA guidelines.
CARSON CITY, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Elko Daily Free Press

Stampede brings Frontier to Elko forefront

ELKO — The Frontier Rodeo Company needs no introduction. Thankfully, one of the most respected stock contractors in the world of professional rodeo has been brought to Elko for the 2022 Silver State Stampede. Established in 1991 by Jerry Nelson, the ranch consists of 10,000 acres of the land...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Outside Guide: Adventures Close to Home

One of the best thing about living in northeast Nevada is that you do not have to travel far from home to find adventure! Our region hosts numerous known, and not so well known, spots that are ripe for adventure but easy on the pocket book due to geographical proximity. From alpine lakes in our mountain ranges to reservoirs ripe with fish to miles of ATV/OHV trails, one does not need to look far to find outdoor fun.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Proctor set to thrill fans with trick riding

ELKO — In the world of rodeo, the name Proctor carries a lot of weight. Shane Proctor, from Grand Coulee, Washington, is a 2011 PRCA world champion bull rider and has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo six times — winning the WNFR average in 2016. But,...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Calf economics

The idea for this column came to me while driving down the freeway. I looked at a group of cows and calves grazing nearby and thought “what are those cows worth?”. So I visited with Jon Griggs, President of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. I asked Jon “what is a cow worth”? It seemed like a simple question and naturally, it received a complex answer. First off, Jon corrected my premise. Ranchers are not in the business of selling cows, they sell calves produced by cows.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $869,000

Welcome to Aspen Ridge. This virtually new home is a feast for the eyes! As you enter this custom home, you are greeted by a grand room that invites the most discriminating buyer. The large fireplace is built-in with custom stonework and 100-year-old barn beams for the mantle. Several transom windows let in extra natural light. The entirely finished basement includes a 20'x35' rec room, gym room, full bath, three bedrooms, and a large storage room. Currently, four rooms are used as bedrooms and two bedrooms are being used as offices. The attached 3-car garage with a utility sink has an area for a workshop. There's also a 24'x48' insulated shop building with a 14-foot door, a 12 'x12' foot room inside, and two 50-amp outlets (one inside, one out) for an RV. The beautifully landscaped rear yard is fenced for privacy and has an uncompromising view of the Rubies. The landscaping outside the fenced yard includes 24 Aspen and 14 Austrian Pine trees. The list goes on and on; please see the extensive lists of builders and 150k+ in owner upgrades since this home was completed in January 2021 available in the documents of this listing.
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,900

New Construction home that sits on 1.78 acres with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Elko Grande 2 Model that offers a very spacious open living, dining, GOURMET KITCHEN (double oven, microwave, dishwasher, pot filler, flat top electric stove with range hood, & center island), 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch and a 20X20 covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, double sink, & walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion August 2022. Pictures are from Elko Grande 1 & 2 properties. Agent and owner are related.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Busy weekend for events in Elko area

ELKO – This weekend is shaping up to be a pretty busy one with plenty of opportunities for enjoying the long summer days. Many of the following events are family friendly, so bring the little ones, too. The Silver State Stampede will take place Friday through Sunday at the...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

-- Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at City Hall. The council will conduct a first reading on a proposed amendment to the Fire Code regarding sprinkler requirements in large homes. Also on the agenda are an application from Tony Odeh to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission left by the resignation of Gratton Miller, and requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds from Morning Star Integrated Health Center and Cook’s Steakhouse & Saloon.
ELKO, NV

