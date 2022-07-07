Gator gets got in Fond du Lac County lake

APPLETON, WI — Those who are among the first Hmong refugees to come to the U.S. meet up with others born and raised in Southeast Asia. And they’re helping out their communities. The Hmong Elders Photoshoot Day at the Schieg Center and Gardens in Appleton lets Hmong elders dress in their traditional costumes and do a little gardening. Professional photographers will also take pictures to commemorate the event. Long Vue, who’s with the NEW Hmong Professionals, which is sponsoring the event, says gardening is part of the Hmong culture and now benefits the larger community.

