Fond Du Lac County, WI

Gator gets got in Fond du Lac County lake

whby.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMPBELLSPORT, WI — An unusual occupant is pulled from a lake near Campbellsport in Fond du Lac County. An American alligator was...

www.whby.com

whby.com

10th Northeast Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The National Weather Service confirms a 10th Northeast Wisconsin tornado from the June 15 storms. The EF1 touched down on the Stockbridge-Munsee reservation in Shawano County. It lasted 1 minute and had estimated peak winds of 95 mph. No injuries or deaths were reported.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Drone aids the rescue of missing man with dementia (VIDEO)

BOVINA, Wis–A drone helps find an Outagamie County man who had been missing for more than eight hours. Authorities were called to the 83-year-old’s home in the town of Bovina Thursday evening after learning he was missing and suffers from dementia. While some authorities searched the area on...
BOVINA, TX
whby.com

I-41 traffic stops lead to arrests and drug seizures in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI –Three traffic stops lead to drug seizures and arrests in Fond du Lac County. The stops were made June 28th, 29th and 30th on Interstate 41. They led to the discovery of cocaine, counterfeit pills and marijuana. Over 1,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were found during one of the stops. Two Appleton men and a Milwaukee man were arrested during those stops. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt tells Action 2 News the traffic stops were a stroke of good luck for law enforcement and communities around the state.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Initial appearance set for Fond du Lac murder suspects

FOND DU LAC, WI — Two men charged in connection with the murder of a Fond du Lac man are expected to make their initial appearance next week. Eric Perry and Julius Freeman are scheduled to appear in Fond du Lac County Court on Monday, July 11th. Perry and Freeman are both charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide Party to a Crime, Use of a Dangerous weapon and Armed Robbery with Use of Force. According to criminal complaints, the two are allegedly suspected in the October 2021 shooting death of Be and taking a large amount of cash from the victim.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Hmong elders treated to photo shoot in garden setting

APPLETON, WI — Those who are among the first Hmong refugees to come to the U.S. meet up with others born and raised in Southeast Asia. And they’re helping out their communities. The Hmong Elders Photoshoot Day at the Schieg Center and Gardens in Appleton lets Hmong elders dress in their traditional costumes and do a little gardening. Professional photographers will also take pictures to commemorate the event. Long Vue, who’s with the NEW Hmong Professionals, which is sponsoring the event, says gardening is part of the Hmong culture and now benefits the larger community.
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Combined Locks warehouse fire keeps multiple fire departments busy

COMBINED LOCK, WI — A massive warehouse fire is keeping firefighters from multiple departments at the scene of blaze at Warehouse Specialists in Combined Locks. The fire in the 100-block of Prospect Street was reported around 11:30 Friday morning. Firefighters have been dousing the building with steady streams of water, much of which has been shuttled by tanker trucks from Sunset Park Boat landing. That’s led to the closures of Prospect Street, Kimberly Avenue and Darboy Road to aid fire crews. All employees at Warehouse Specialists were safely evacuated. No other injuries have been reported.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
whby.com

Green Bay drug dealing ringleader get federal prison term

GREEN BAY, WI – -The suspected “ringleader” of a large-scale drug operation in Green Bay will spend 105-months in a federal prison in Oxford. That sentence is handed down today against Ruben Ortiz. That was on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth and Marijuana. Ortiz was part of a large group arrested in 2019 after a multi-year investigation. An indictment obtained by our media partner, Action 2 News, says investigators found 1 kilogram of heroin mixed with another substance; 5 kilograms of cocaine mixed with another substance; 28 grams of crack cocaine; more than 400 grams of fentanyl; 50 grams of meth mixed with another substance; and a marijuana mixed with another substance.
GREEN BAY, WI

