Gator gets got in Fond du Lac County lake

GREEN BAY, WI – -The suspected “ringleader” of a large-scale drug operation in Green Bay will spend 105-months in a federal prison in Oxford. That sentence is handed down today against Ruben Ortiz. That was on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth and Marijuana. Ortiz was part of a large group arrested in 2019 after a multi-year investigation. An indictment obtained by our media partner, Action 2 News, says investigators found 1 kilogram of heroin mixed with another substance; 5 kilograms of cocaine mixed with another substance; 28 grams of crack cocaine; more than 400 grams of fentanyl; 50 grams of meth mixed with another substance; and a marijuana mixed with another substance.
