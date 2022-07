A new Arizona law is receiving backlash for restricting how and when civilians can record on-duty police officers. GOP Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB 2319 into law on Wednesday, making it illegal for anyone to knowingly film a cop within eight feet under certain circumstances. The legislation prohibits people from recording officers who are performing select “law enforcement activity,” such as questioning a suspicious person; conducting an arrest, issuing a summons or enforcing the law; or handling an emotionally disturbed or disorderly person who is exhibiting abnormal behavior.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO