Public Safety

Man walks into the middle of lake outside of SoFi Stadium, dies

CBS News
 2 days ago

Mayor James Butts later confirmed that authorities recovered the body of a 45-year-old Hispanic man...

www.cbsnews.com

AOL Corp

SoFi Stadium Lake Claims Life Of Unidentified 45-Year-Old Man

A 45-year-old man entered a lake near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood early this morning and apparently drowned. Firefighters and dive teams recovered his body from an artificial lake near SoFi Stadium. They were responding to security reports that the man jumped into the water shortly after 6 AM. Authorities were notified of the trespasser earlier, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts, who held a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Person
James Butts
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Associated Press

Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Aiden McCarthy’s photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy’s parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy. “At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening. Friends of the McCarthys said Irina’s parents would care for the boy going forward.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Father of teen who fell to his death from Florida theme park ride accuses authorities of racism

The father of a Missouri teen who fell to his death while riding an Orlando theme park ride earlier this year has accused authorities responsible for investigating the tragic accident of racism, fearing his son’s death is being “swept under the rug”.“I don’t want to use the race thing,” said Yarnell Sampson on Monday during a press conference held in front of the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park. “But I believe that because my son is a Black young man he is getting treated like this,” the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said, adding that he believed if...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

One dead in Myrtle Beach area after alligator attack

An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said. Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideedition.com

Alligator Bites Off Part of Man’s Leg in Florida After He Mistook It for Dog

A man in Florida had part of his leg bitten off by an angry alligator after the person mistook it for a dog, cops said, according to the New York Post. The incident occurred outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, Florida, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man saw something moving in the bushes, thinking it was a dog, but when he approached it, it turned out to be a gator, according to reports.
NORTH PORT, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Coyote jumps backyard fence, attacks dog in Huntington Beach

A labrador in Huntington Beach rushed in to help a Boston terrier after a coyote had sunk its teeth into the little dog's head. Security video shows the coyote jumping into a fenced-in backyard to attack the 7-year-old Boston terrier named Sadie. Within seconds, the coyote looked its jaws into Sadie and began to violently shake her as she yelped for help, said the owners. After hearing the commotion, the family's 8-year-old labrador, Cody, ran into the backyard and chased the coyote away, saving Sadie's life."Cody ran outside immediately barking," said owner Freddy Patriarca.The ordeal happened just two months after a coyote attacked and seriously injured a 3-year-old girl playing near Huntington Beach Pier."I feel unsafe," said owner Melissa Patriarca ."We should feel safe here, in our own home."She added her kids are afraid to play in the backyard following the attack.Following the attack on the little girl, the city council held a special meeting on coyotes where residents demanded tougher tactics to get rid of coyotes but the city did not take any action that night on trapping or hunting. 
The Independent

Wife of man who fatally shot two police officers in ambush apologises for his actions

Diana Flores, whose husband Justin Flores shot and killed two police officers in a Southern California gun battle on Wednesday, apologised for her spouse’s actions."I’m so deeply sorry. My condolences for saving me," she told CBS Los Angeles. "I’m so sorry. They didn’t deserve that. They were trying to help me."Police say Mr Flores, 35, opened fire on two officers, Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, when they responded to a call about a stabbing on Wednesday in the city of El Monte.Ms Flores said her husband had attacked her and she fled, but he managed to track...
EL MONTE, CA

