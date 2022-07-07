ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple devices getting beefed-up defense against spyware

By Johannes EISELE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEqkI_0gX37ZRR00
A new 'Lockdown Mode' will let iPhone users block capabilities or features that could be exploited by spyware planted on devices. /AFP/File

Apple on Wednesday unveiled a new way for activists, journalists and other targets of state-sponsored espionage to protect themselves from spyware.

A Lockdown Mode being added to iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers is intended to counter threats from a thriving industry that provides sophisticated espionage tools to governments.

"While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are," Apple head of security engineering Ivan Krstic said in a blog post.

The tech giant is upping the bounty it pays researchers for uncovering vulnerabilities in its software when it comes to Lockdown Mode, raising the maximum reward to $2 million.

Concerns over digital snooping have been fueled by media outlets reporting that Pegasus spyware made by NSO Group in Israel was being used by governments to surveil opponents, activists and journalists.

Apple is suing NSO Group in US federal court, saying the Israeli firm's spyware was used to attack a small number of iPhone users worldwide.

"State-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability," Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said when the suit was filed late last year.

"That needs to change."

Pegasus infiltrates mobile phones to extract data or activate a camera or microphone to spy on their owners.

NSO Group says the software is only sold to government agencies to target criminals and terrorists with the green light of Israeli authorities.

A Spanish court last month said a judge wants to visit Israel to quiz the NSO Group's top executive over a top-level hacking scandal involving the Spanish premier's phone.

Meanwhile, Google last month said that an Italy-based firm's hacking tools were used to spy on Apple and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, casting a light on a "flourishing" spyware industry.

Google's threat analysis team said spyware made by RCS Lab targeted the phones using a combination of tactics including unusual "drive-by downloads" that happen without victims being aware.

Google said it warned Android users targeted by the spyware and ramped up software defenses.

The Google threat team is tracking more than 30 companies that sell surveillance capabilities to governments, according to the Alphabet-owned tech titan.

"The commercial spyware industry is thriving and growing at a significant rate," Google said.

Apple's Lockdown Mode is designed to block or disable some features and capabilities to prevent them being taken advantage of by spyware.

The extreme, optional mode "hardens device defenses and strictly limits certain functionalities, sharply reducing the attack surface that potentially could be exploited by highly targeted mercenary spyware," Apple said.

Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone

Spyware is a constant annoyance at best (and danger at worst) for any device connected to the internet, which is something Android users know all too well. From innocent-looking apps quietly taking control of phones to fraudulent system updates, the nefarious software seems to be everywhere, and it's almost never easy to deal with once it takes root. The best way to counteract spyware is to avoid getting it on your system in the first place.
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

Apple's upcoming iOS 16 iPhone features now include a Lockdown Mode to combat hackers

We're apparently getting even closer to a public beta release of Apple's much-hyped iOS 16 as developers received a third beta update this week. And many experts say they continue to be impressed with what they're seeing so far. For example, users will soon get the chance to edit a message after it's sent or unsend a message. Also, users will get an updated lock screen and other key software updates Apple announced during its Worldwide Developers Conference last month.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Is there a built-in VPN on your iPhone?

In an effort to be at the edge of tech innovation, every year Apple introduces new hardware and software. It does this while also seeking to maintain its reputation of developing incredibly secure devices with features like Private Relay. Introduced back in 2021, one would be forgiven for assuming this...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple unveils Lockdown Mode and takes iPhone security to the next level

Apple's most powerful iPhone security setting ever, Lockdown Mode, is an unexpected addition to iOS 16. The new security mode, which will also appear in macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, is not for everyone. In fact, you might argue it's for a select few: those who believe they could be targeted by state-sponsored cybersecurity attacks. In other words, this is software for the President of the United States. It might also be for the head of your local power authority, water treatment plant, or a journalist covering the war in Ukraine. And thanks to Apple, anyone with an iPhone, it seems.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple may be forced to change iMessage forever, thanks to new EU ruling

The EU this week signed off on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA), two pieces of legislation that will force Apple, Google, and Facebook to change how their platforms work when it comes to competition. Primarily, messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage will be forced to interoperate with smaller partners, while platform holders like Apple will have to allow for third-party app stores. Both acts will come into force through the end of the year.
ECONOMY
Vice

Apple Announces 'Extreme' Privacy Mode for Targets of Government Spyware

In an attempt to protect its most vulnerable users, Apple has announced an upcoming feature designed to thwart hacking attempts from government malware. Apple’s announcement specifically called malware created by the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, which was recently caught spying on dozens of journalists, government officials, and dissidents..
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Apple boss drops heaviest hint yet about future device

Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
BUSINESS
ConsumerAffairs

Apple goes all in on privacy with new Lockdown Mode

In the never-ending battle to keep threat actors at bay, Apple is bringing a new “lockdown” mode to its devices to protect certain users from highly targeted “mercenary spyware.”. Those keywords – “certain” and “mercenary” – carry a lot of weight in this rollout. Apple’s main goal...
ELECTRONICS
Washington Examiner

The iPhone turns 15

This summer marks the 15th anniversary of the iPhone’s debut. The smartphone changed how we live, but its innovations also heavily influenced tech policy in Washington for the next decade and a half. A good example is the push to regulate app stores. The first iPhone came with a...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google Chrome's password manager will get biometric authentication on desktop soon

Lately, Google has been paying plenty of attention to Chrome's password manager tool. While many still prefer to use a dedicated password manager solution, like Lastpass or Bitwarden, Chrome's built-in solution has improved a lot lately. It recently got a more streamlined UI and started allowing users to put a shortcut on their home screen. If new developments are anything to go by, it looks like Chrome's password manager on your PC might be getting biometric authentication capabilities down the road.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Apple Announces New Lockdown Mode to Fight the Next Pegasus Spyware

Apple will be offering a new "Lockdown Mode" for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. It's designed to fight hacking campaigns and targeted spyware like NSO Group's Pegasus. Though these attacks happen to a small group of people, the threat is growing. Pegasus was found to be used by repressive governments to spy on human rights activists, lawyers, politicians and journalists.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Apple to Offer ‘Lockdown Mode’ Against Spyware

Apple has put out two initiatives to help users fend off digital threats such as state-sponsored mercenary spyware, the tech giant announced in a company blog post Wednesday (July 6). Lockdown Mode, as one of them is called, will be an optional offering that aims to protect users who face...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

You need to switch to iPhone if you want the best possible protection from spyware

Apple’s iOS is already a much more locked down operating system than Android ever has been. While the Cupertino company has opened up the iPhone to more customization in recent years, the underlying system is as closed source as it has ever been. Although an open operating system has its advantages, Apple touts that its approach is more secure, and now, the company has doubled down on this with Lockdown Mode. It’s supposed to protect those at risk of highly targeted attacks better than anything else currently easily obtainable on the mass market.
CELL PHONES
AFP

AFP

