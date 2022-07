The Volkswagen Amarok is another of those vehicles that America misses out on. But that pill is not so hard to swallow in 2022, as the Ford Ranger will be a very similar vehicle. Because of their shared underpinnings and the fact that Volkswagen wants to bring a pickup to our shores, we've been keeping a close eye on the German truck as it has edged closer and closer to a public unveiling. With special headlights and an attractive design being teased, we've been eager to see the completed product, and now that Volkswagen has revealed the new Amarok, we can see that our excitement was not unfounded.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO