Woman who broke ankle hiking rescued north of Brookings
By News Staff
KCBY
2 days ago
BROOKINGS, Ore. — Several agencies worked together to rescue a woman who broke her ankle while hiking Sunday. Curry County Sheriff’s Dispatch received information Sunday from Brookings Police Dispatch of a person at Natural Bridges, about fifteen miles north of Brookings,...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 8, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by...
CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
HARBOR, Ore. — The Curry County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Joshua Spansail continue their investigation into the cause of a deadly crash at Beach Front RV Park in Harbor. "The driver of the van was released the next day from the hospital. We're still following up with our...
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Family and friends are remembering the Southern Oregon woman who died after being hit by a car on the Fourth of July while celebrating the holiday with her 11-year-old daughter. "She was infectious, it was hard to meet her and not gravitate towards her, and...
SHAN CREEK, Ore-- On Friday, Oregon State Police released new information regarding a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Highway 260 near milepost 18 and close to Marthaller Farms. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, around 6:12 p.m., an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup,...
A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84-year-old George L. Lagrou, who was last known to be at milepost 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany around 11:23 a.m. Thursday, July 7. "So far, deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou," CCSO...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant...
Grants Pass police are reminding parents to be aware of any unusual activity happening with their children on social media. Yesterday, they arrested William Richardson after he agreed to meet a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. Richardson is 45 and a resident of Grants Pass. Currently, he is residing...
CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.
WOLF CREEK — A commercial truck crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 80: north of Wolf Creek and near Glendale. Incident responders from the Oregon Department of Transportation grabbed their tow chains and headed to where the truck had fallen, forming a wall that blocked the highway.
On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
MYRTLE POINT, Ore. — A Myrtle Point family in search of their beloved French Bulldog is now offering $5,000 for his safe return. Susan Sefers says 1-year-old Oliver was stolen from her home on Sitkum Lane Saturday leaving her family, particularly her young daughters, heartbroken. "Oliver is a part...
SHORELINE, Wash. — The bodies of two men who were killed in a trench collapse at a backyard construction site in Shoreline were recovered on Wednesday morning. Shoreline fire crews were called to Northwest 163rd Street in Shoreline’s Highland Terrace neighborhood on Monday. According to the fire department,...
HARBOR, Ore. — Fourth of July celebrations turned tragic on Monday after a man drove his van into a crowd of people near the Beach Front RV park in Harbor killing one woman and injuring two others. According to the Curry County Sheriff's office, multiple 911 calls came in...
Authorities identified 81-year-old John Farrar, of Eatonville, as the man who lost his life and Christine Farrar as the woman who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Monday in Seattle. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 5 a little before 11 a.m. According to the investigation reports,...
AUBURN, Wash. — A shooting victim was found dead in the road across from the Auburn Golf Course. The golf course is located at 29630 Green River Road Southeast. Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Auburn police officers were called to a report of shots fired near the golf course.
CHELAN - The search for a missing 18-year-old man from Redmond has been cancelled after crews couldn't find him. The search for him was called off after two days of looking. Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies say they searched by boat and by air on Tuesday, the day the young man went missing, and all day Wednesday, but to no avail.
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man is in jail today after he tried to kill a woman by setting her on fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. At about 9 a.m. on July 1 CCSO deputies responded to Timber Lane for a report of an assault that had occurred the previous night. Deputies said they found evidence to prove that assault had taken place, and that the suspect was hiding in a trailer near the scene of the crime. They also said their investigation found a woman who had been seriously burned. They add that she was flown to a Portland-area hospital for treatment.
