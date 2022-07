NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it responded to a six-car crash on Holland Road Saturday night. Although there were no other details in the Tweet sent out by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, according to the PulsePoint app, this happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Holland Road, near Lakeland High School.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO