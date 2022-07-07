Campers pack up and leave as storms loom in forecast

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Strong afternoon storms in the North Carolina mountains have some families changing their plans for the holiday week.

Parts of Caldwell County had more than one inch of rainfall Tuesday, and more is on the way for the rest of this week.

Some families said they are reconsidering their camping plans after the heavy rainfall.

Hunter Hartman and his family packed up and pulled out of the Mortimer campground west of Lenoir. They said rain fell for more than four hours late Tuesday, which caused the creek nearby to rise. They didn’t want to weather another round of showers Wednesday night.

“You could hear the creek back here pick up,” Hartman told Channel 9. “The falls pick up. You could hear it roaring down here. It really picked up for a couple of hours.”

