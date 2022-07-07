ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, NC

Campers pack up and leave as storms loom in forecast

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQ2Mz_0gX35ur000

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Strong afternoon storms in the North Carolina mountains have some families changing their plans for the holiday week.

Parts of Caldwell County had more than one inch of rainfall Tuesday, and more is on the way for the rest of this week.

Some families said they are reconsidering their camping plans after the heavy rainfall.

Hunter Hartman and his family packed up and pulled out of the Mortimer campground west of Lenoir. They said rain fell for more than four hours late Tuesday, which caused the creek nearby to rise. They didn’t want to weather another round of showers Wednesday night.

“You could hear the creek back here pick up,” Hartman told Channel 9. “The falls pick up. You could hear it roaring down here. It really picked up for a couple of hours.”

In the video at the top of this webpage, reporter Dave Faherty speaks with campers on guard as heavy rainfall remains in the local forecast.

(Watch below: Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson’s forecast update on July 6, 2022)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

6 central NC counties under flash flood warning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On a CBS 17 Storm Team weather alert day, a flash flood warning was issued for parts of central North Carolina Thursday evening after several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening flash flooding of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Fireflies put on light show on North Carolina mountain

It would be easy to call it magical, this river of pulsing yellow-white light that washes waist high across a woodland floor. It is tempting to say — as watchers sometimes will — that synchronous fireflies speak to us somehow. And we do heed their call, drawn by the thousands to stare and to sigh at their sparkling nocturnal pageant every spring. But these strobe-light dispatches in the dark are not for us.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Caldwell County, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
WDTN

80-year-old charged in fatal North Carolina wreck

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One woman has died and additional four people were injured after a fatal collision before a race at Grandfather Mountain on Thursday night. State Troopers came to the parking lot of Chestnut Construction adjacent to US-221 after getting reports of a vehicle colliding with several pedestrians.
LINVILLE, NC
WCNC

Shooting under investigation in Troutman, deputies say

TROUTMAN, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Iredell County early Sunday morning, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the incident along Perth Road in Troutman, NC just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A victim was taken to the hospital and is...
TROUTMAN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loom#Pack Up#Campers#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WNCT

Woman killed after van hits runners at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A woman was killed and three people were injured when a van ferrying people to a race in North Carolina crashed into a crowd, authorities said. News outlets report Thursday’s accident occurred at around 7 p.m. in Avery County at the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Highway 105 in Linville […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

2 hurt in crash involving North Carolina trooper

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a North Carolina state trooper, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville, according to the state highway patrol. The trooper was traveling on south on Highway 301 near Airport Road when NSCHP said an SUV hit the patrol vehicle. A...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

8 Places to Find Beach Treasures in North Carolina

For the best times to look for shells — and other beachcombing tips from North Carolina experts — click here. You’ll need to boat or kayak to this pristine island and its surrounding sandbars, the crown jewel of Hammocks Beach State Park near Swansboro, to look for a bounty of Scotch bonnets, whelks, and sand dollars — just make sure the sand dollars are no longer alive before you keep them! Thanks to Bear and Bogue Inlets, which bookend the island, strong currents keep the shore well-stocked with washed-up ocean treasures.
LIFESTYLE
wccbcharlotte.com

Recovered Body From Boating Lake Norman Accident Identified

Crew members of the fire departments from Huntersville, Cornelius, and Denver stated the search was conducted near Blythe Landing Park, officials tweeted around 4 p.m. According to a news release, crew members searched the area of Ramsey Creek in Huntersville until about 7:30 p.m. when the recovery was made. Officials...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

House Fire In Iredell County

UNION GROVE, N.C. – Union Groves Fire and Rescue reported a structure fire via Facebook on Saturday, July 9th. The Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, Ebeneezer Fire Rescue, and The North Iredell Rescue Squad responded to a fire on Forest Oaks Drive near Harmony Highway. Upon arrival, officials determined the...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Big restriction lifted on North Carolina bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bar owners in North Carolina are feeling relief after membership rules were lifted. Bar owners told WCNC Charlotte a bill signed by Governor Roy Cooper will cut down on time and money spent to run their businesses. Normally when you walk into certain bars in North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man dies after falling off boat in Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man died after falling off a boat in Lake Norman Thursday afternoon, officials said. Multiple agencies responded to an area of Lake Norman near Cornelius around 3:30 p.m. for a reported drowning. The man fell in the water after a boating accident, officials said. Personnel...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday, authorities have confirmed. Crews were searching for 25-year-old Diego Andres Osorio Garcia in the area of Pender Pointe Place. According to the N.C. Wildlife Commission, a call for a missing boater came in around 3:35 p.m.
ACCIDENTS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy