Chef Jose Andres’ tribute to Mediterranean cuisine, Zaytinya, is set to open at the new Ritz Carlton in NoMad. A sneak peek reveals a sprawling space that looks amazing with a curved wall of blue discs above the bar and lots of different shaped lanterns dangling from the ceiling along with lovely blond wood tables and chairs. The space also includes a wine wall and arched mirrors. If it’s anything like the DC version of Zaytinya, diners can expect dishes that span the Mediterranean from hommus with a Yemenite spin to a salad of barley rusk, tomato, cucumber and feta from Crete, and grilled lamb chops with tzakiti and harissa from Greece. We’re getting hungry just thinking about it!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO