14-year-old male stabbed on Fernwood Pk. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fernwood Park for the report of a minor stabbed.

Investigators with the RPD said a fight broke out between a group of individuals and resulted in a 14-year-old male resident getting stabbed.

Officers said the victim was stabbed at least once in the lower body and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.