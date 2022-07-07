14-year-old male stabbed on Fernwood Pk. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fernwood Park for the report of a minor stabbed.
Investigators with the RPD said a fight broke out between a group of individuals and resulted in a 14-year-old male resident getting stabbed.
Officers said the victim was stabbed at least once in the lower body and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
