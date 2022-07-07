ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

East Longmeadow Police looking for suspect after traffic stop

By Waleed Azad
 4 days ago

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow Police are looking for a suspect wanted for running from a traffic stop.

Springfield police spot suspect attempting to steal catalytic converter

According to a social media post by the East Longmeadow Police Department, at around 2:02 p.m. Officer Michael Healey conducted a traffic stop on Shaker Road. The driver and registered owner, 24-year-old Radames Llanos was operating a car with a suspended license. Officer Healey continued conducting the traffic stop and requested a tow truck.

Officer Healey, Officer Ainsworth, and Officer Atwater informed Llanos that they will be conducting a motor vehicle inventory per department policy. Llanos exited the vehicle, and Officer Healey began to inventory the trunk. As soon as Officer Healey opened the trunk, Llanos began to run north on Shaker Rd. After a nearly two-hour search, Llanos was not found. Llanos is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, wearing white shorts, no shirt, a beard, and many tattoos.

    Courtesy of ELPD
    Courtesy of ELPD

After completion of the inventory, 9 pounds of marijuana, twenty thousand dollars, and a firearm were located.

Llanos has multiple pending charges at this time. If you see anyone matching his description, use caution, and contact East Longmeadow Police Department at (413) 525-5440.

