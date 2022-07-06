ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Black Seed Bagels Opens in Brooklyn's Boerum Hill

cititour.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Seed Bagels has officially opened its 9th shop in NYC, located at 252 Schermerhorn Street in Boerum Hill (at Bond Street). The shop is connected to the Ace Hotel Brooklyn and will...

cititour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan New York 2022 – Cool Brunch Spots

Check out this roundup of Best Brunch in Manhattan NYC 2022 for your next brunch adventure. Mollusca, the high-design just-opened restaurant in the Meatpacking District employs a seafood-centric brunch menu on Sundays from 11am to 5pm that includes such unique options as:. A Croque Madame with Smoked Salmon. Pan-seared Shrimp...
MANHATTAN, NY
matadornetwork.com

7 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in New York City

While there’s no denying the nostalgia trip of dinner along Arthur Avenue or Mulberry Street, followed by pastry shopping and a sidewalk cup of espresso, many of New York City’s best Italian restaurants are located outside of Little Italy. Neighborhoods like Corona, Williamsburg, and South Ozone Park may have changed drastically since the days of $1.50 subway fare, but there are still dozens of old-school New York City Italian restaurants where the atmosphere is almost identical to what it was when the restaurants first opened – some as far back as the mid-1900s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Rat Island, NY! A Celebrity Once Wanted to Buy It, Would You?

Rat Island, New York! The name certainly doesn't sound appealing but at one time this piece of property was sought after by the likes of Ivanka Trump. Why would anyone, including Trump, want an island that must be infested with rodents? Truth is the name has nothing to do with one of our least favorite animals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
Secret NYC

12 Free NYC Pools To Help You Beat The Heat This Summer

Summer is here and NYC’s outdoor pools are officially open for the season! School is out, the temperatures are rising and it’s the perfect time to cool off in one of NYC’s free outdoor pools. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly atmosphere or just trying to beat the sunshine with some friends, we’ve got a list that will keep you covered. From Manhattan to Staten Island, we’ve listed out just some some of the free NYC pools that you should dip your toes into this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Restaurant Radar: Jose Andres' Zaytinya is Poised to Open in NoMad

Chef Jose Andres’ tribute to Mediterranean cuisine, Zaytinya, is set to open at the new Ritz Carlton in NoMad. A sneak peek reveals a sprawling space that looks amazing with a curved wall of blue discs above the bar and lots of different shaped lanterns dangling from the ceiling along with lovely blond wood tables and chairs. The space also includes a wine wall and arched mirrors. If it’s anything like the DC version of Zaytinya, diners can expect dishes that span the Mediterranean from hommus with a Yemenite spin to a salad of barley rusk, tomato, cucumber and feta from Crete, and grilled lamb chops with tzakiti and harissa from Greece. We’re getting hungry just thinking about it!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Free activities to do with children this summer in New York City

City school students have been on summer break for almost two weeks, prompting a parenting site to help families find activities to occupy children. The website mommypoppins.com features lists of things to do, including dozens of free activities around New York City for kids. "Summer is the season of free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagels#Boerum Hill#Upstate Ny#Subway#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Black Seed#Catsmo Smokehouse
New York YIMBY

Magnolia DUMBO Celebrates Grand Opening at 160 Front Street In DUMBO, Brooklyn

Developers recently celebrated the grand opening of Magnolia DUMBO, a 21-story residential building at 160 Front Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by RXR Realty, the structure yields 320 rental apartments with marketing led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Group. New Line Structures served as the general contractor for the property, which is situated on a full block bound by Front Street to the north, York Street to the south, Bridge Street to the east, and Jay Street to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Outdoor dining battle comes to Billionaires Row in Midtown Manhattan

The debate over outdoor seating for restaurants in New York City is boiling over in one of Manhattan's wealthiest neighborhoods. That's where the owners of a luxury high-rise are pushing to get rid of sidewalk dining structures belonging to some popular local eateries.
cititour.com

Victoria Blamey's Mena to Close at NYC's Walker Hotel

After opening at the Walker Hotel just five months ago, Mena, the South American-influence restaurant by Chef Victoria Blame is closing despite rave reviews. Chef Blamey made the announcement in an Instagram post, saying "I have some incredible painful news to share. Mena will be closing its doors this weekend. This was an ownership decision, our last day is this Saturday July 9th. Mena has been my everything, my hopes dreams, my family history and the sweat of 20 years in this industry.At Mena I created a place to express my sense of self, my South American heritage, my voice. This business has always been a tough one and it rises and falls based on the people involved at every link in the chain."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC New York

Treasure or Trash? Huge Unclaimed Baggage Event Makes NYC Debut Sunday

For the first time ever, the nation's only retailer for lost luggage will host a one-of-a-kind silent auction in New York City this weekend -- and it is all for a good cause. On Sunday, at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, Unclaimed Baggage will auction off a Samsonite carry-on suitcase containing more than 10 luxury items, including designer sunglasses, Airpods, an iPad and a designer scarf, among other curated items. The silent auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a starting bid of $500.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
Red Tricycle New York

Dive In! 8 Airbnbs with Epic Pools Near NYC

Still figuring out what to do this summer? A family vacation is almost guaranteed to be a success if you stay at a place with a pool. We scoured the listings of Airbnbs near NYC for vacation rentals with their own place to cool off. From the Hamptons to Woodstock, the Berkshires to Philly to upstate New York, these are Airbnb rentals we think will make a big splash with the kids. Like what you see? Book now! These places are getting booked faster than you can say “Everybody into the pool!”
House Digest

The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

GOHAN Fes – Japanese Food Festival in Chelsea

GOHAN Fes – Japanese Food Festival in Chelsea. JAPAN Fes, the largest Japanese food festival in the United States, organized by Jforward inc (Headquarters: New York City, President: Dragon Yamamoto), will hold “GOHAN (Japanese rice) Fes” on Saturday, July 16th 2022 in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood (6 Avenue/19-21st Street). The event will feature six separate restaurant booths, each highlighting the appeal of Japanese rice. In addition, a special stage will be set up for visitor-participation events such as the “mochi pounding” event and the hands-on onigiri (rice ball)-making experience event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 164-11 Highland Avenue in Jamaica Hills, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 164-11 Highland Avenue, a three-story residential building in Jamaica Hills, Queens. Designed by Joseph Giannetti Architect and developed by Rey Nieto, the structure yields 12 residences and enclosed parking for 11 vehicles. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $58,286 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy