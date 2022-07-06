Black Seed Bagels Opens in Brooklyn's Boerum Hill

After opening at the Walker Hotel just five months ago, Mena, the South American-influence restaurant by Chef Victoria Blame is closing despite rave reviews. Chef Blamey made the announcement in an Instagram post, saying "I have some incredible painful news to share. Mena will be closing its doors this weekend. This was an ownership decision, our last day is this Saturday July 9th. Mena has been my everything, my hopes dreams, my family history and the sweat of 20 years in this industry.At Mena I created a place to express my sense of self, my South American heritage, my voice. This business has always been a tough one and it rises and falls based on the people involved at every link in the chain."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO