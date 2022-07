BUCHANAN COUNTY – A St. Joseph man is receiving treatment after sustaining injuries in an accident in Buchanan County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Randy S. Buckles, 65, traveled off the east side of I-29 and crossed the median. The vehicle continued to travel across the northbound lanes. The front bumper hit the guardrail and the vehicle overturned as it went down an embankment.

