ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

KSUN, KIDS-4 list programs for July 9-12, 2022

Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dk5PE_0gX34U8R00
The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive. Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

7/9/22

8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

11:00 AM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022

12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

2:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July

3:00 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

3:35 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

4:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

5:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

6:00 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

6:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

6:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

7:00 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

10:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

10:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

7/10/22

8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 07-03-2022

9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 07-03-2022

10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 07-03-2022

11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 07-03-2022

12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 07-03-2022

1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 07-03-22

2:00 PM Living in Victory, Pastor Thimber

2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

3:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

3:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

4:00 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

4:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

4:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

5:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

7:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

7:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

8:30 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening

10:20 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

10:40 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

11:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

7/11/22

8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

11:30 AM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022

3:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

4:00 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

4:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

4:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

5:00 PM Business Improvement District Board, 07-07-21

6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

10:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

11:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

7/12/22

8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

1:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

1:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

2:30 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 07-08-22

5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

5:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

6:00 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

6:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

6:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

10:00 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

7/9/22

8:00 AM PotaFOE

10:00 AM WYKMWAM Crew

11:00 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent

12:30 PM Wolf Pack

2:00 PM Secret Sloth Society

4:00 PM The Tentacle Team

5:30 PM Controversy Crew

6:30 PM The Masked Actors

8:30 PM Eight Electric Actors

10:30 PM Gryffindorians

7/10/22

8:00 AM Library, Ocean Odyssey

8:30 AM Library, Storytime

9:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

10:00 AM Kidsplay

11:00 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour

11:30 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

12:30 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22

1:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

3:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

3:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

4:00 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

4:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

5:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

6:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

7:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

8:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

8:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

9:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

9:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

10:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

7/11/22

8:00 AM Prairie Home Show

8:45 AM How I Feed My Animals Daily

9:00 AM Video Game Play

9:30 AM Dog Video

9:45 AM Taking Care of Cooper

10:00 AM Videos by Jordan

10:15 AM Sophie and Dad Interview

10:30 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

11:00 AM Dog Adventures

11:30 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda

12:15 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021

12:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 2021

1:00 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021

3:00 PM DIY — Fox Out of Clay

3:15 PM Pool School News

3:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny

4:00 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

5:15 PM Pancake Maker Test

5:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

6:30 PM Challenge Competition

7:00 PM Sankofa, Student Projects 2020

7:45 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20

9:00 PM Basketball with Danny

9:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

10:45 PM Game Shows

7/12/22

8:00 AM The Ripple Effect

10:00 AM Warrior Kitties Crew

11:30 AM Bacon Makes it Better

1:00 PM The Squad

3:00 PM Kids Nine News Crew

5:00 PM Happy Mealers

6:30 PM Dab Police

8:00 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

9:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon

11:00 PM 8-Bit Crew

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Sun Prairie, WI
Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Art#Music Video#Fall Festival#Dab#Ksun#The Spot For Health#Colonial Club Commentator#Chamber Of Commerce#Our Saviors Church
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
117
Followers
173
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy