KSUN, KIDS-4 list programs for July 9-12, 2022
KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
7/9/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
11:00 AM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice
2:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July
3:00 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer
3:35 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny
4:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos
5:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22
6:00 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment
6:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022
6:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022
7:00 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22
10:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
10:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District
7/10/22
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 07-03-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 07-03-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 07-03-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 07-03-2022
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 07-03-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 07-03-22
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Pastor Thimber
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
3:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22
3:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22
4:00 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment
4:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022
4:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022
5:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
7:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22
7:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
8:30 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening
10:20 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022
10:40 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,
11:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
7/11/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22
12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022
3:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22
4:00 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment
4:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022
4:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022
5:00 PM Business Improvement District Board, 07-07-21
6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:30 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,
10:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22
11:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos
7/12/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
1:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22
1:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos
2:30 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 07-08-22
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22
5:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22
6:00 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment
6:15 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022
6:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
10:00 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
7/9/22
8:00 AM PotaFOE
10:00 AM WYKMWAM Crew
11:00 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
12:30 PM Wolf Pack
2:00 PM Secret Sloth Society
4:00 PM The Tentacle Team
5:30 PM Controversy Crew
6:30 PM The Masked Actors
8:30 PM Eight Electric Actors
10:30 PM Gryffindorians
7/10/22
8:00 AM Library, Ocean Odyssey
8:30 AM Library, Storytime
9:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
10:00 AM Kidsplay
11:00 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour
11:30 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
12:30 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
1:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
3:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
3:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
4:00 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
4:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
5:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
6:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
7:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
8:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
8:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
9:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
9:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
10:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
7/11/22
8:00 AM Prairie Home Show
8:45 AM How I Feed My Animals Daily
9:00 AM Video Game Play
9:30 AM Dog Video
9:45 AM Taking Care of Cooper
10:00 AM Videos by Jordan
10:15 AM Sophie and Dad Interview
10:30 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
11:00 AM Dog Adventures
11:30 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
12:15 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021
12:30 PM Adventures in Animation-1, 2021
1:00 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
3:00 PM DIY — Fox Out of Clay
3:15 PM Pool School News
3:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
4:00 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
5:15 PM Pancake Maker Test
5:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
6:30 PM Challenge Competition
7:00 PM Sankofa, Student Projects 2020
7:45 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20
9:00 PM Basketball with Danny
9:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
10:45 PM Game Shows
7/12/22
8:00 AM The Ripple Effect
10:00 AM Warrior Kitties Crew
11:30 AM Bacon Makes it Better
1:00 PM The Squad
3:00 PM Kids Nine News Crew
5:00 PM Happy Mealers
6:30 PM Dab Police
8:00 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
9:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
11:00 PM 8-Bit Crew
Comments / 0