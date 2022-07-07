ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor Nation's Joe Amabile on Life With Serena Pitt and Why Captain Morgan Is Perfect for Summer (Exclusive)

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBachelor Nation members who are obsessed with Joe Amabile, a.k.a. "Grocery Store Joe," have a new cocktail they can enjoy that he customized. Amabile recently partnered with Captain Morgan for their limited-edition Cherry Vanilla Rum. The libation, which he coined "I Gotta Crush," is perfect for the summer. And he's been...

popculture.com

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
'Botched' Star Paul Nassif Mourns Unexpected Death of Family Member

Dr. Paul Nassif is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of his brother Chris Nassif. The Botched star revealed on social media Thursday that his older brother, a "beloved brother, father, husband and uncle" had died suddenly the day before on July 6. There has been no word on Chris' cause of death.
L.Q. Jones, Veteran 'Casino' and 'Lone Wolf McQuade' Actor, Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor who appeared in Casino and other films, has died at 94. The actor maintained a career in film and television for over seven decades, later dabbling in work behind-the-scenes later in his career. Jones' grandson, Erté deGarces, confirmed the actor's passing and noted he passed surrounded by family at his home in the Hollywood Hills.
'General Hospital' Alum Steve Burton Joins New Soap Show

General Hospital alum Steve Burton has joined a brand new soap opera show that is coming back for a second season later this month. According to Deadline, Burton will appear in Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem when the show returns on July 11. Burton spent the majority of his soap career starring as Jason Morgan on General Hospital from 1991 to 2012 and then again from 2017 to 2021. He also portrayed Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017.
'Bridgerton' Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Adds Another Cast Member

Bridgerton's upcoming spinoff about a young Queen Charlotte has officially found its Violet Ledger. Deadline confirmed Thursday that British actress Connie Jenkins-Greig, known for her roles in ITV's Mr Selfridge, BBC's New Blood, and the 2017 action film The Take Down, has been cast as a young Violet Bridgerton in the upcoming Shondaland series, slated for a 2023 release.
Comedian Reveals Engagement With Scenic Chicago Photos

Nashville stand-up comedian Joshua "Josh Black" Lipscomb is walking down the aisle. Known for a viral 2021 TikTok in which a "Karen" accuses him of illegal activity in his apartment complex, the influencer announced his engagement to Kristen Crute on social media. The May 21 post is an Instagram carousel...
New 'NCIS' Franchise Crossover in Works for Next Season

The NCIS franchise will crossover in the 2022-2023 season, giving fans of the CBS productions a supersized treat. According to TV Insider, NCIS: LA executive producer R. Scott Gemmill revealed a crossover between the three shows is in motion and it seems to be penciled in next season once everybody is on the same page.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Officially Marry After 6 Years Together

After six years together, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons can officially call themselves husband and wife. The couple, who shared the screen in Fargo season two and last year's Oscar favorite The Power of the Dog. According to Us Weekly, a representative for the actress confirmed that the couple indeed got married on Friday, July, 8.
Legendary Game Show Host Adam Wade Has Died

Adam Wade, the singer and actor who also made history as the first Black person to host a network game show, has died. He was 87. Wade hosted the 1975 CBS game show Musical Chairs and scored hits with "Take Good Care of Her," "The Writing on the Wall" and "As If I Didn't Know."
Netflix Cancels Yet Another Show

Another Netflix original series has been canceled at the streamer works to downsize its in-house animation slate. Q-Force has been stuck in limbo for about a year and a half now, and fans may finally have some closure on the fate of this beloved show. Star Matt Rogers seemed to confirm its cancellation on a recent episode of the Attitudes! podcast.
Miles Teller Urging Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun 3'

The success of Top Gun: Maverick means there will be many, many people pushing Tom Cruise to play Pete "Maverick" Mitchell again. One person already hoping Cruise would be interested is Miles Teller, who starred as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw. Maverick is already the first $1 billion movie of Cruise's career and is about to hit $600 million in North America alone.
'Power': Omari Hardwick's Salary Revealed

Omari Hardwick may have been the lead on the STARZ drama series Power for six years but that doesn't mean his bank account matched it, at least for a while. Hardwick starred in the series as James "Ghost" St. Patrick. His character was a New York City drug pin turned nightclub owner who struggled to leave his criminal past behind him. Power birthed four spinoffs, known as the "Power Universe," featuring other major characters in the show. The spinoffs are: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence. Despite the show being a hit from the beginning, Hardwick says he was so broke that he had to borrow money twice from the show's creator, rapper Cutis "50 Cent" Jackson.
Amanda Bynes' Engagement Has Been Called Off

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have ended their engagement, but with their relationship intact. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple called it off "sometime in 2021" after announcing they would wed in February 2020. "They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on...
Naya Rivera Memorialized by 'Glee' Co-Stars and Fans on 2nd Anniversary of Her Death

It's been two years since the tragic passing of Glee alum Naya Rivera. The actress drowned in the Lake Piru reservoir in Southern California, leaving behind beloved parents, a sister, and a toddler son. Her son is now being raised by his father and Rivera's sister. And now her co-stars from the FOX singing drama are paying tribute to her on their respective social media platforms. "Every day my angel. I miss you every damn day," is Heather Morris captioned a couple of snapshots. On the show, the pair played the glee club's popular cheerleader duo — who are eventually revealed to have romantic feelings for each other. Rivera made history as a one of the first Latinx characters on a hit primetime series to identify as LGBTQ+. Kevin McHale, who played Artie on the show, posted a photo of Rivera striking a peace sign. "The best there ever was forever & ever ♥️." Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz, who respectively portrayed Mercedes and Tina on the show, also shared photos of Rivera in tributes.
'American Pickers' Reveals New Episodes Returning This Summer

American Pickers returned for a new season on History Channel Saturday night. New episodes will continue airing Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET. The show now features original stars Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby, alongside Wolfe's brother Robbie Wolfe. The show is now in its 23rd season, and it has been a year since History confirmed Frank Fritz left.
See Kanye West's $3.6M Bachelor Pad From Before He Married Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has become just as famous for his fashion and design work as for his rap music, and it's no surprise. All the way back in 2003 when he first made it big on the mainstream, West helped design his own home in the Hollywood Hills. That house went up for sale recently, and thanks to photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com we can take a virtual tour of it for ourselves.
