2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

By Kate Raddatz
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.

The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others.

Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges.

During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow up with security and safety in his life.

"I know whatever I did it affected a lot of people," Wertman said.

Wertman was sentenced to 123 months - just over 10 years - in prison.

Before Argue's sentencing, Argue apologized to the victims and started crying.

"I understand what I have done has caused people to live with PTSD and in totally different ways than before looking over shoulder or frightened outside," Argue said, wiping away tears.

Argue also gave the judge a letter.

Judge Lamas sentenced her to 108 months - 9 years - in prison.

"You're super young. You're going to get out of prison when you're in your mid-20s and the choices that you make while you're at the department of corrections will set you up to live the life that you want to live," Judge Lamas said.

Both Argue and Wertman are eligible for release after serving two-thirds of their sentences with good behavior.

That means Argue could be out in six years, and Wertman could be out in just under seven years.

Comments / 30

Guest
2d ago

Terrible news. They will continue to terrorize people in just a few short years. These judges need to quit letting criminals off so easy. Release them in her neighborhood.

Reply
20
Marija Milanovich
1d ago

Most of the tears were fake. I didn't hear much remorse. These two will be charged again in a few years. They are only sad about getting caught.

Reply
15
urdumb
1d ago

Hopefully they straighten up. But I doubt it will happen. Sounds like they will be lifetime criminals. I’m sure their parents are lifetime criminals also. Just following in their footsteps. Joining the family business if you will😉

Reply
7
