Heartbreak can be such an out-of-body experience. I remember the most heartbroken I've ever been—I went to the National History Museum in New York and wandered around the halls listening to Frank Ocean. I was new to the city and crushed after a woman politely let me down. I was so crushed that she didn't want me the way I wanted her that I laid below the blue whale and felt like I could be a cracked open egg. Lying on my back, looking at the whale, and listening to the whispers of all of the people, I knew I would get over it. I did. That day, though, is still very clearly there.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO