Baker orders flags to half-staff in honor of July 4th shooting victims

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the U.S flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately, and continuing until sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

This is following a proclamation from President Biden in an effort to show respect for the victims of the shooting on July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois.

This gubernatorial order applies to:

The main or administration building of each public institution of the Commonwealth, e.g. town and city halls

Other state-owned or state-controlled buildings

All state military installations

