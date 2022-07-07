ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker orders flags to half-staff in honor of July 4th shooting victims

By Amy Phillips
 4 days ago

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the U.S flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately, and continuing until sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

This is following a proclamation from President Biden in an effort to show respect for the victims of the shooting on July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois.

This gubernatorial order applies to:

  • The main or administration building of each public institution of the Commonwealth, e.g. town and city halls
  • Other state-owned or state-controlled buildings
  • All state military installations
