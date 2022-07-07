ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Merced County Bus offering free summer rides

By STAFF REPORTS
westsideconnect.com
 4 days ago

The Bus is offering free rides to general fare passengers on all of its services throughout Merced County for three months. Currently, Measure V funds free rides for all veterans, seniors, and ADA-eligible passengers and partnerships with Merced College and UC Merced allow all of their students to ride using their...

GV Wire

Monday Strike Would Shut Down Fresno Bus Service, Union Warns

The union representing 260 bus drivers who work for Fresno FAX Transit warned passengers Friday of a possible strike on Monday that would shut down 18 bus routes. ATU Local 1027 says the drivers authorized a strike on May 1. Drivers have been without a contract since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the union claims the city is demanding unfair and unsafe provisions before signing a new contract.
FRESNO, CA
point2homes.com

10290 N Page Avenue, Fresno, Fresno County, CA, 93730

Join us in the prestigious gated community of Saint Andrews Green off the Fort Washington Golf Course! This custom Image built home has OWNED solar, custom pool, 3 car garage, four bedrooms including an extravagant master suite and 3 bathrooms featuring a large, double door office, beautiful formal dining room and breathtaking high ceilings. The home is perfect for entertaining with a grand living room, hardwood flooring and custom tile fireplace centerpiece, two sets of french doors just off the four point eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a large island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. There's a serving bar through to the backyard oasis with expanded, stucco covered patio with fans and three separate seating areas. This oversized lot offers two side yards, a grassy area, palm trees and the PebbleTec pool is fully fenced and surrounded by gorgeous mature landscaping and plenty of privacy. The owned solar is such a plus with over 3100 sq ft of living space. This neighborhood is one of the finest in Fresno with Clovis North Schools. Call your realtor today!
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Auto Accident on Crows Landing Road in Stanislaus County

Officials in Stanislaus County reported a fatality in an auto accident that occurred on Harding Road and Crows Landing Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:25 p.m. and involved two vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Auto...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get the best deal on a used car with Elite Auto in Fresno

Elite Auto is helping people in the market for a car with its four Central Valley locations and people-first philosophy. Owner Anthony Flores shows us the Elite Auto lot in Fresno, with cars and deals for every kind of buyer. Elite Auto has locations in Visalia, Fresno, Farmersville and Dinuba.
FRESNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Tourist Researching California Family Found Dead on Hike Had to Be Rescued After Getting Lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

The Stanislaus County Fair is back. Here's what to know

TURLOCK, Calif. — After years of modification due to the pandemic,the Stanislaus County Fair is back for 2022 and in full swing. The fair, a 111-year tradition, features rides, food, animals, concerts, games, races and more in Turlock. "Our new slogan is 'the fun is back,'" said Jose Pina...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Modesto (Modesto, CA)

Man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Modesto (Modesto, CA)Nationwide Report. On late Wednesday night, a man lost his life after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Modesto. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported a little before 11 p.m. at the intersection of McHenry and Standiford Avenues [...]
MODESTO, CA
point2homes.com

2584 E Cole Avenue, Clovis, Fresno County, CA, 93619

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath Lennar built home located in the desirable Clovis North District! This single story home has a fantastic open floor plan with a double sided gas fireplace that services both the formal living room & dining room and family room. The spacious kitchen is open to the family room and boosts built-in appliances, gas cooktop, tile countertops, tile flooring, pantry and breakfast bar. Formal dining room that's open to the living room area is perfect for hosting parties and entertaining your family and friends. Master suite offers his & her closets, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. The fabulous Master bath has a step in shower, large soaking tub, dual sink vanity and French door leading to the outside covered patio area. One of the bedrooms has it's own access which could be used as an office or game room. Property is centrally located near schools, parks, walking trails, shopping, medical facilities and freeways. OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 6/18/22 1-4PM.
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Law Enforcement Activity Alert

OAKHURST-The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently serving an illegal weapon and drug related search warrant in the area of Road 423 and Leaf Wood Lane in the County of Madera. Please avoid this area while law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. If you are a resident...
OAKHURST, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique wellness studio franchise is now open in Clovis - and it's the first in the Valley. StretchLab, off Herndon Avenue, specializes in the ultimate stretching experience. Think about a chiropractic appointment, but with one slight difference. "It's different in that we're using muscles. So...
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident fatality that occurred on the night of July 6, 2022. Bystanders found an injured man lying down in the road and contacted officials at approximately 10:50 p.m. to report the incident. Details on the Pedestrian Accident Fatality in Modesto. Officers responded...
MODESTO, CA
KMJ

RV Fire Quickly Spreads In Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Fire Department battled an RV fire that broke out in southwest Fresno. Firefighters responded to the fire near Valentine and Jenson Avenues Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, the fire had quickly spread to nearby vehicles, large debris and grass. Over 30 firefighters...
FRESNO, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
westsideconnect.com

Crows Landing collision kills one, injures another

A head-on collision on Crows Landing Road on Wednesday resulted in the death of a Ceres man and serious injuries to a Newman woman, the California Highway Patrol reported. The deceased was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Timo Martinelli, 21, of Ceres. The injured driver is...
CROWS LANDING, CA
KCRA.com

Lathrop man, Modesto man killed in shooting in Merced County

A man from Lathrop and a man from Modesto were killed in a shooting in Merced County this weekend. (Video above: Top headlines for July 7) The shooting happened late Saturday night on Santa Fe Avenue near Franklin Road. Detectives said someone in a car opened fire on the victim’s...
MERCED COUNTY, CA

