A protein powder is being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk

Natreve, a sustainably-focused wellness company, has voluntarily recalled select batches of its French vanilla wafer sundae-flavored vegan protein powder due to the presence of undeclared milk. An "external manufacturing production error" was cited in the announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Trace amounts of whey were discovered in a pair of batches of the protein powder. Whey, one of the primary proteins found in milk, may trigger serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in individuals who are either allergic or sensitive to dairy.

One illness linked to the recall was reported in the manufacturer's notice. A review by the contract manufacturer revealed the mix-up was caused by a production error. A "whey-derived flavoring ingredient" was mistakenly included in the blend for the impacted items.

In total, two contaminated batches were sold in retail and online outlets in the U.S. Both contain a best-by date of February 2025. The UPC codes are as follows: "628831120003," "628831110073" or "628831120003."

If you have a dairy allergy or sensitivity and purchased one of the recalled vegan protein powders, throw it away. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. (If you bought the product from the brand's official website, you may contact Natreve via email to request a refund.)

