Troops return home from deployment at Fort Bragg

A project to restore key buildings at Montford Point, where the first Black Marines trained, is near completion. WBUR reports during the 1940s, 20,000 Black men trained under harsh conditions at a racially segregated military base in North Carolina known as Montford Point. Today, the camp is part of Camp Lejeune, the main Marine Corps infantry base for the East Coast, and is called Camp Johnson, named after one of those first Black Marines, Sgt. Maj. Gilbert “Hashmark” Johnson, who was a drill instructor.
