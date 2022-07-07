ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faulkner County, AR

Minor arrested after Faulkner Co. homicide

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKGmY_0gX30H3400

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A minor was arrested as a suspect in a July 4 homicide that left another minor dead.

Because of their ages, the Faulkner Co. Sheriff’s Office could not give the names or ages of those involved. Authorities declined to give an exact address, but neighbors said it happened Monday night on the corner of Schultz Rd. and Simpson Rd.

“We just saw the police cars down the road,” said a woman who lives in the area but did not wish to be identified. “Like I said, we were outside trying to hear what’s going on because they are very private people.”

Deputies: Suspect in custody after juvenile killed in Faulkner Co. shooting

The minor who died was publicly identified as a male. Neighbors said teenagers lived at the house.

“A lot of people are speculating this could’ve happened, that could’ve happened,” the woman said. “No one really knows.”

The minor who was arrested is charged with capital murder. If convicted, he or she could face life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years per Arkansas law involving people under 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Family sues over Arkansas man’s fatal shooting by officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot outside an Arkansas hospital while trying to drive away in a stolen truck has filed a federal lawsuit over his killing. Relatives of Tyrone Washington filed a lawsuit Thursday over the fatal shooting by a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officer near […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
County
Faulkner County, AR
Faulkner County, AR
Crime & Safety
KARK 4 News

BNPD: Boyfriend facing felony charges in assault, kidnapping case

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police have arrested a man after they said he is responsible for assaulting and kidnapping a person this week. Police said that they arrested 25-year-old Monterio Shorter in connection to the incident. According to the Benton Police Department, officers responded to Rivendell Behavioral Health Services...
BENTON, AR
KARK 4 News

Deputies make additional arrests in April Faulkner Co. killing

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Faulkner County said Tuesday night that they have made additional arrests tied to an April 2022 homicide investigation. According to a release from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, four men were arrested tied to the killing of Rahzel Tennant on April 22. A fifth suspect in the case, 27-year-old Damien Queen, was already in custody.
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Faulkner Co#Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
KARK 4 News

LRPD concerned after spike in vehicular deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they have seen more people dying in car accidents over the last couple of months. According to Little Rock police, the city has racked up six of twelve deaths in just the past two months. Sergeant Eric Barnes says south University...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police searching for runaway 16-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are searching for 16-year-old Isaiah Young, who was said to have ran away from his home on June 27. Young is described as roughly 5'4" and weighing around 180 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
THV11

Police: One juvenile dead after homicide in Faulkner County

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark — Just before 9:00p.m. on Monday, the Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a juvenile being shot on Shultz Rd. When deputies entered the home, they found a deceased male juvenile and a short time later the deputies were able to take a juvenile suspect into custody.
KARK 4 News

LRPD: Arrest made in Friday west Little Rock deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in the July 2 killing of a man in the parking lot of a west Little Rock parking lot. According to investigators, 19-year-old Michael Wilson surrendered to police Tuesday and is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Wilson...
KTLO

869 grams of meth found after two arrests made in Stone County

Authorities located approximately 869 grams, or 1.9 pounds, of crystal methamphetamine after making two drug arrests just days apart. On June 23 authorities dispatched to the residence of 38-year-old Jennifer Mannon and 46-year-old Wesley Greenway in Stone County in an attempt to locate Mannon on a felony absconder warrant and failure to appear warrant.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy