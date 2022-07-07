ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Record-breaking year for livestock sales at Merced County Fair

By STAFF REPORTS
 4 days ago

The Merced County Fair has completed their official tally of livestock sales during the fair’s run, which netted area FFA and 4-H students a tidy profit and for some, a collection of showmanship prizes. “We cannot express the level of gratitude we have for our community who came...

