Record-breaking year for livestock sales at Merced County Fair

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath Lennar built home located in the desirable Clovis North District! This single story home has a fantastic open floor plan with a double sided gas fireplace that services both the formal living room & dining room and family room. The spacious kitchen is open to the family room and boosts built-in appliances, gas cooktop, tile countertops, tile flooring, pantry and breakfast bar. Formal dining room that's open to the living room area is perfect for hosting parties and entertaining your family and friends. Master suite offers his & her closets, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. The fabulous Master bath has a step in shower, large soaking tub, dual sink vanity and French door leading to the outside covered patio area. One of the bedrooms has it's own access which could be used as an office or game room. Property is centrally located near schools, parks, walking trails, shopping, medical facilities and freeways. OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 6/18/22 1-4PM.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO