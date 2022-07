A Chicago-area librarian's post about a heartbreaking encounter he experienced is going viral on Twitter. "I had an elderly patron call who didn’t have internet and ask me to look up some obituaries because she hadn’t heard from her gang of high school friends for a while," Eddie Kristan, known as Eddie the Giant Librarian on Twitter, wrote. "I found them all. She cried. I cried. I hope I handled it gently enough for her."

