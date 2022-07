(The Center Square) – Parents in Nevada dealing with the high cost of child care are able to apply for state tax dollars appropriated under an expanded state program. According to the Center for American Progress, 72% of Nevada residents live in what’s considered a “child care desert,” meaning a census tract with at least 50 children under five that has either no child care option or a demand of at least three children for each available child care slot. Only Utahans have less access to child care.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO