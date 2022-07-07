ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacumba Hot Springs, CA

Three arrested after accusations of starting a fire in Jacumba Wilderness

By Marcos Icahuate, Adonis Albright
kyma.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Border Patrol says three people were arrested for starting a fire in...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS LOCATED AND SEIZED IN OREGON

O'BRIEN, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 3,547...
O'BRIEN, OR
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities detail the southern Arizona crash that killed 2 people

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two people died after a July 7 crash in Pima County, says the sheriff's department. At around 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a multi-crash at the intention of North Camino De Oeste and North Drabble Way. When they got there, they found two people in extremely critical condition.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
WPFO

Driver arrested following chase with deputies in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a chase with deputies throughout California during rush hour traffic, according to authorities. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a man sped away from deputies Wednesday late afternoon near Ashlan and Highway 99 and made his way...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocotillo, CA
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Jacumba Hot Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Mount Shasta Herald

Tens of thousands of pot plants destroyed after raid in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle

Black-market marijuana grow sites in southern Trinity County were raided by the California National Guard and three Northern California sheriff's departments at the end of June. Deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office participated in the sweeps. The pot plots were uncovered in what's known as Northern California's Emerald Triangle,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

22 Arizonans Indicted for Drug-Related Charges After Criminal Gang Investigation

The Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) recently revealed that 22 Arizonans have been indicted for drug-related charges following a multi-year investigation of a South Phoenix criminal street gang. “According to the criminal complaints filed last week, in January 2020, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) began an investigation...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Centro Border Patrol
CalMatters

California gun laws face legal assault

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and other California politicians are incensed that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s law imposing tough limits on concealed weapons permits. They know that by invalidating New York’s requirement that permit applicants demonstrate good cause, the court also made California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

3 men missing in California after jumping into water to help 8-year-old, officials say

California authorities are leading a recovery mission for three men who jumped in the water to save a child and never resurfaced. The three men — Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano — and two others jumped into the water Sunday near the Three Mile Slough Bridge to assist an 8-year-old child, who began struggling in the water while the group was fishing, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
CBS Denver

DEA: 1 of largest fentanyl busts made after 'lengthy wiretap'

What is believed to be one of the largest fentanyl pill drug busts in Colorado history was announced Wednesday at a joint press conference with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the DEA. Officials said a "lengthy wiretap investigation" led to the monumental bust.The DEA says fentanyl-related deaths shot up more than 210% between 2018 and 2021 in Colorado. Even before this bust, Colorado State Patrol had seized more than 225 pounds of fentanyl. That's compared to 150 pounds all of last year."In my 31 years of law enforcement, I have never seen anything like the current drug crisis...
COLORADO STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Governor Declares State of Emergency in Santa Barbara, Monterey Counties

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties on July 1 to aid in the process of recovering from two significant wildfires. The Alisal Fire began on October 11, 2021, in the Santa Ynez Mountains in Santa Barbara County and burned nearly 17,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy