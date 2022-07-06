ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people shot in Tampa, police say

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Three men and one woman were shot in the area of Courtland Street N and Chelsea Street E in Tampa on Wednesday night, according to police. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Four people were shot in Tampa on Wednesday night, according to police.

Three men and one woman were shot in the area of Courtland Street N and Chelsea Street E, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release at 7:52 p.m.

All four were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified yet, according to the release.

Police are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

