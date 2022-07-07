ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

One of the largest fentanyl pill drug seizures in Colorado history

By Ashley Portillo
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
Law enforcement officials in the Denver area gave an update on Wednesday morning about one of the largest fentanyl pill seizures in state history.

Eight people were indicted in the 18th Judicial District after the seizure of nearly 200,000 pills. The investigation into this drug trafficking organization in the Denver-Metro area began in December of last year.

It started with a single small purchase of narcotics that led to more purchases in a large-scale investigation, wiretap investigations, and several large drug seizures.

Law enforcement said the drugs came from Mexico, but they haven’t identified the co-conspirator, who is the primary source of drugs in the case.

Those indicted intended to distribute the drugs in the Denver-Metro area.

“In my 31 years of law enforcement, I have never seen anything like the current drug crisis and how it's affecting our communities. Bulk fentanyl quantities like this hold the caliber of a weapons of mass destruction type concern,” said Brian Besser, DEA Special Agent in charge.

Law enforcement also recovered more than 9 pounds of heroin, 1 kilo of cocaine, four guns, and $60,000 in stolen merchandise.

Enforcement also uncovered a money-laundering operation. One of the indicted suspects is accused of sending money from drug sales back to Mexico.
