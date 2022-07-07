ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘It’s Not Working,’ Council Member Frustrated At Relentless Violence In Baltimore As Police Defend Crime Plan

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eouAd_0gX2zJkL00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least 14 people have been shot in Baltimore since Friday, and the city’s homicide total stood at 184 Wednesday compared with 173 at this time last year.

Non-fatal shootings are up as well to 369 compared with 350 at this time in 2021.

Top police brass—including the commissioner—took questions and some criticism from the city council at a public safety hearing Wednesday afternoon.

“We are currently in year three of a crime strategy that the administration and this police department put in place, and each year homicides and other critical violent crime categories have stayed the same or gone up,” city council member Eric Costello said to police commissioner Michael Harrison. “Do you think it’s time for this administration and the police department to re-evaluate the current crime plan?”

“We’re always evaluating the crime plan,” Harrison replied.

The commissioner noted the focus on repeat, violent offenders and programs to help at-risk individuals have a path away from crime.

“We’re seeing some optimistic results,” Harrison said.

He also noted a shortage of officers and past issues with broken down patrol cars and equipment.

“I believe that what we’re doing right now is not working,” Costello said. “My constituents believe that what we’re doing now is not working. . . . At what point does it become clear to us that it’s not working? How long do we follow the strategy with the same levels of crime or increased levels of crime before we say, ‘You know what? We have the wrong strategy in place. This is not working.’”

Harrison told him people discount “other parts of the criminal justice system” and are “putting their whole belief on it all sits on the shoulders of police and that’s why it’s not working.” The commissioner called it an “unfair” and “uninformed assessment.”

“It’s my assessment, so I guess it’s uninformed,” Costello said. “But that’s my assessment of the situation: is that what we are doing right now, currently, is not working. These levels of violence are simply not sustainable.“

The clearance rate for homicides—the number solved—has dropped to 38%.

It is 23% for non-fatal shootings and just 18.7 percent for robberies. All are below national averages.

The national homicide clearance rate is 55.7%.

WJZ and CBS News put a spotlight on the growing number of unsolved homicides last week in a series called Crime Without Punishment .

Another area of concern: Commercial robberies in Baltimore have more than doubled this year. There have been 484 compared with 234 at this time last year.

“More businesses are open,” Col. Sheree Briscoe said. “They’re open later. They’re open longer. And what we’re seeing is a lot of store clerks and personnel trying to intervene in thefts.”

The relentless gun violence has many people concerned.

“You can be an innocent person and get killed. It’s bad. I’ve been trying to get out of the city,” said Leslie, a city resident who declined to give her last name.

“It’s only been getting worse,” Danteya, another Baltimore resident, told WJZ Wednesday outside city hall.

Of the 58 people arrested for homicide this year, 45 had prior arrests.

Wednesday’s hearing had to be delayed after an officer was dragged and seriously injured during a traffic stop last week .

“I have been to see him this week. He was sitting up with his wife doing well and talking,” Harrison said. “I was very grateful that I was able to go and see him.”

Also Wednesday, council member, Odette Ramos, thanked police for their continuing work on a high-profile potential arson in her neighborhood that gained national attention after homes and Pride decorations were set on fire.

Fewer than one in three arsons in the city have been solved so far this year.

Thursday afternoon, BPD plans to hold a news conference on redrawing Baltimore’s nine police districts .

They have not undergone significant boundary changes since the late 1950s.

Comments / 7

John Wood
3d ago

The midterms are coming now all the anti cop , defund the police politicians are back tracking trying to act like they had no part in the chaos of the past couple years in Baltimore ! Throw them all out of office !

Reply
4
Mike Monroe
4d ago

long story short.. Nothing is going to change Baltimore... Baltimore will always be Baltimore no matter what... Till the ENd of time...

Reply
3
Phil Layshio
3d ago

It's a Baltimorgue thing....to defend failure and try to keep your job. Unfortunately, this kind of failure results in people dying.

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Amid calls to stop squeegee workers in Baltimore, former FBI agent discusses next steps

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Calls are growing louder to stop kids from squeegeeing in Baltimore after last week's fatal encounter between a man with a bat and group of squeegee kids. Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers says the city has to address the violence and fear after a man, identified as 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds of Hampden, confronted a group of squeegee kids and was fatally shot by one of them.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

State's Attorney candidate holds event for moms of murder victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City State's Attorney candidate, Thiru Vignarajah, held a news conference Friday for mothers of murder victims. Last week, Vignarajah brought together 24 mothers of murder victims in a moment of prayer, mourning and call to action. Three of those mothers, who lost children near the early...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Mayor Makes Public Year-In-Progress Report Of His Crime Prevention Strategy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday made public a safety report that shows a snapshot of the progress his administration has made under the implementation of his violence prevention plan. The report on the incremental outcome of the five-year-long Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan was compiled by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), according to city officials. The plan aims to treat gun violence as though it is a public health crisis through coordinated and sustainable practices.  Scott allocated $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds over the next three years to MONSE and charged it with funding...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Doubles Reward For Information About A Deadly Clash In Downtown Baltimore That Killed A Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is doubling the reward for tips that lead investigators to the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. Hogan made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday. He said that the state of Maryland would increase the initial reward of $8,000 to $16,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Reynolds following a confrontation in downtown Baltimore. The State of Maryland is offering an additional $8,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murder of Timothy Reynolds. We...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Ed Norris weighs in on squeegee kid shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A squeegee worker fatally shot a driver Thursday after the man tried to attack a group of them with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor, police said. Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Norris gives us his thoughts on whether he thinks an abundance of plea deals is partly responsible for the crime we’re seeing right now on our streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Man Killed In Confrontation With Squeegee Worker, Baltimore Leaders React To Violent Inner Harbor Encounter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. It happened at Light and Conway Streets Thursday around 4:30 p.m. during a confrontation with squeegee workers. A relative of Reynolds who asked not to be identified told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that “he was a good man.”   A relative of Reynolds said he was too shaken to speak on camera but said Tim was “a good person.” https://t.co/2SetL5C3Ya — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 8, 2022 He also said Reynolds was a father and the family is in shock and mourning. Reynolds’ family has asked for privacy. Hellgren...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid violence: Legal analyst weighs in

A bustling Inner Harbor intersection, the site of a violent confrontation involving city squeegee kids. 48-year-old father and husband, Timothy Reynolds, shot and killed after getting out of his car and swinging a bat at a group of squeegee kids. This deadly encounter was one of four squeegee kid incidents, three at the same intersection. This ongoing problem has come to a head, as existing laws are barely being enforced. Legal analyst, Yuripzy Morgan, joined us live this morning to weigh in on the impacts.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Man, Woman Found Fatally Wounded Following Assault In Parkville, Maryland, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Parkville, Maryland, on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers responding to a report of an assault around 4:30 a.m. found a 47-year-old woman suffering from severe trauma in the 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities. At the same location, officers found 57-year-old Gerardo Sanjuan-Ramirez who was pronounced dead at the site of the crime, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform autopsies on the bodies of Ramirez and Sanjuan-Ramirez to determine how they died, according to authorities. Investigators are not looking for any additional people in connection with the homicide, police said. A Baltimore County Police spokesman said he could not say whether both Ramirez and Sanjuan-Ramirez were considered homicide victims.
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's long history of clashes involving squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A local nurse is speaking out after her car was stolen in West Baltimore. October 4th 2018 - VID | 'Squeegee boy' accused of damaging car in south Baltimore. Some are saying Baltimore's long-time and notorious "squeegee kids" are becoming more aggressive. One young man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Taps Former Baltimore Police Interim Commissioner Barksdale As Deputy Mayor For Public Safety

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anthony Barksdale, the former interim commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, has been tapped to serve as the city’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday. Barksdale, a Baltimore native and law enforcement veteran who has years of experience working for the city’s police department, succeeds former Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Sunny Schnitzer, who left the role in February. He was selected for the position after an “intensive and highly competitive” search, the mayor’s office said. Barksdale is scheduled to begin his new role on Monday. In prepared remarks, Mayor Scott described Barksdale as “one of...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the … Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County" The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Release Draft Map Of New ‘Data Driven’ Districts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have released a draft map with the first boundary changes to the department’s nine districts in decades. Under the proposal, some of the biggest changes would come to the Central, Eastern and Southeastern districts. The Eastern would lose several neighborhoods to the Central (Johnston Square, Oldtown and Penn-Fallsway) and Southeastern (Middle East, Madison-Eastend and Biddle Street), while expanding into neighborhoods that were previously part of the Northeastern, such as Clifton Park, Coldstream Homestead Montebello and Berea. The current district boundaries are outlined with blue lines. The new districts are given a corresponding color on the map. Credit:...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Squeegee worker kills driver after altercation in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A squeegee worker fatally shot a driver Thursday after the man tried to attack a group of them with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor, police said. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the driver had an interaction with the workers near Conway and Light streets that grew "heated" around 4:30 p.m. The driver at some point parked his car and attempted to attack the group of workers with the bat. Harrison said it was unclear if the man actually struck any of the workers. Then one of the workers pulled out a gun and shot the driver, Harrison said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Joint Law Enforcement Sweep ‘Operation North Star’ Results In 89 Fugitive Arrests, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Operation North Star,” a joint action by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement, resulted in the arrest of 89 fugitives in the Baltimore area, including nine people wanted for murder, officials said. Following the 30-day sweep, 20 people wanted on attempted murder charges, 10 people wanted on firearms charges, 32 people wanted on aggravated assault charges and seven people wanted on robbery charges were also detained. The remaining arrestees were wanted on offenses related to drugs, sex offenses, carjackings, and home invasions, authorities said. A total of 263 warrants were closed, said Mathew Silverman, chief deputy of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Officer Released From Hospital After Being Dragged Two Blocks In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer who was dragged by a car across two blocks in Northwest Baltimore and put on life support was released from the hospital Saturday. Doctors at Shock Trauma say Sgt. Ken Ramberg is doing well enough to enter the rehabilitation process and they have great hopes for his recovery. Ramberg was forced to cling to a white Mercedes after a traffic stop in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue went awry last month. The officer had attempted to confront the driver, 36-year-old Joseph Black, when Black decided to flee the area. Black drove off with Ramberg clinging...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Men In ‘Critical Condition’ Following Shooting In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the area initially responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 12:35 a.m., police said. Once there, they found a 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old man with “serious gunshot wounds,” according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department. The spokesperson told WJZ that officers found one man on a sidewalk and the other man inside of a house.  The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals where they are listed in critical condition, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy