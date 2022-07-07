ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Thursday July 7: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
 4 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 2

Your way of showing others they are valued, while still sticking up for yourself, makes you the one to watch at work.

Saturn’s steady hand keeps friendships on an even keel and a big-ticket buy can be shared more ways than you think.

Luck starts with a morning message – and leads to an evening decision.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Instead of nagging or repeating family requests, Mercury helps you find fun ways to get your message across.

But you can also set limits and this time refuse to loosen them.

Neptune’s caring commitment brings a group close again after a few weeks apart – and yes, a face you already like can become one you love.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

The fun part of your personality comes to the fore as the moon encourages a lightness of touch.

Choosing your battles is the key to getting what you want at work and at home.

In romance terms, Venus makes you a hot passion prospect with the kind of attention to detail that wins over even the most reluctant heart.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Star focus on your family zone is a reminder you have waited long enough for a green light.

This may be your moment to go ahead regardless.

With Mercury’s mental strength in your sign, you combine determination with insight.

As for passion, Venus celebrates the unexpected.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

You are a boundary-breaking combination of Mars drive and Mercury understanding.

Motives and moves that might have felt like a mystery yesterday seem crystal-clear now.

Above all, listen to that inner voice.

Lucky numbers appear in threes and a musical trio plays the perfect passion soundtrack.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

You have such a strong love sector as the moon and Venus grow close.

Words that need saying or hearing can happen at last.

You are far ahead in a “B” romance race and now you see it for yourself.

A travel change can happen when you approach from a new direction, as Mars builds confidence to the max.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Really seeing and appreciating your own talents is a key part of making today so emotionally rewarding.

With Saturn’s management style, you oversee every project or personal bond with a calm, kind approach.

This helps people co-operate. Luck circles a list of five “F” names.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Mars takes a no-nonsense stand in your zone of contracts and contacts, making this your moment to stand up and say what you really want.

A time of second-guessing others is over.

If you feel love has fallen into a routine, surprising a partner changes that.

If you are single, a jokey Capricorn can make you smile.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

You have extra Mars energy but focusing it in the right direction is the key.

Don’t waste any more time on people or projects that drain you without giving anything back.

Let your heart guide you to the best in health, wealth and love.

Single? Someone in a group you joined at the last minute can be The One.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Mercury is in your marriage zone and even if at first it feels unromantic to discuss details of love in practical terms, this framework can be what helps feelings fly.

So yes, spend time working out who will do what to find a fairer way to be together.

Single? A job bringing creative people together is a key clue.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

As the moon and sun square up over a work choice, you may find yourself pulled in very different directions.

Just remember the difference between doing what is right for you and trying to keep everyone else happy.

The first one is the right one for today.

Love is fun and flirty, with unexpected “S” suggestions.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

If you have a tendency to rush through important words, whether written or spoken, force yourself to slow down and give them space and time.

If you are in love, loyalty levels may feel different but you can find a simple fix by saying what you will and won’t accept.

Single? Listen out for a distinctive laugh.

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

