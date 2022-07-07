Nick Cannon says in a new freestyle rap that all of his children get along even if their mothers aren't 'in agreeance'

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey co-parent their twin children Monroe and Moroccan. Rich Polk/FilmMagic

During a recent freestyle rap, Nick Cannon referenced his many children and said they will always have relationships even if their mothers are "not in agreeance."

The rapper, actor, and producer — who recently released his fifth album "The Explicit Tape: Raw & B" — appeared on the Los Angeles radio station Power 106 FM beside DJ Justin Credible. The video clips were later posted to Cannon's Instagram with the caption "a message to all my kids."

During the freestyle, his lyrics referenced his children and growing family. The 41-year-old rapped, "I gotta say something to all of my kids / Your daddy gonna love you whatever it is."

He also mentioned the women he had fathered children with: "All of my children will always be friends / Even if their mamas not in agreeance." Earlier in the freestyle, he said that the children's mothers were "scared of public opinions and public affairs" but added that there was no "drama" and "politics" between them.

Brittany Bell, Powerful Queen Cannon, and Nick Cannon. Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

Cannon has fathered seven children and he is currently expecting another child with model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi, who appeared on his comedic improv series "Wild 'N Out."

He has 11-year-old twins named Monroe and Moroccan (nicknamed "dem babies" by their parents and the media) with his ex-wife, R&B superstar Mariah Carey. He also has Golden "Sagon," 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with model and former Miss Guam Brittany Bell, as well as a set of 1-year-old twins named Zillion and Zion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

His son Zen with model Alyssa Scott died at 5 months old as the result of brain cancer. Cannon has since founded "Zen's Light," a foundation to dedicate resources to supporting pediatric healthcare access. Cannon and Scott said in a joint statement its mission "is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need."

His relationships with the women have come under scrutiny for their overlapping timelines. When Tiesi appeared on the "Honesty Over Everything" podcast in June 2022, she jokingly said, "it's not a cult." De La Rosa has also spoken out about the relationships, telling her OnlyFans followers that same month that she's close with one of the other mothers.

"We've had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee," De La Rosa said, according to People. "She's a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we're apart of. The rest of the woman I don't know and never met but I wish them all the best as well."

During a May 2022 interview with "The Big Tigger Morning Show," Cannon was asked if the mothers of his children get along, to which he replied: "They don't have to. They all get along with me."

This is not the first time Cannon has spoken publicly about his growing family. In October 2021, Cannon said that he would try to be celibate until 2022 after his therapist advised him to take a break from having kids.

Cannon also recently spoke about monogamy on the "All The Way with Shelley Wade" podcast, saying "I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain't done with me. We're going to figure it out."