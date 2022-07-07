ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police looking for suspect who killed four horses

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a tweet out on Wednesday saying that they are looking for a suspect who shot and killed four horses at a close range.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Cowboy Trail Rides inside Red Rock Canyon.

Las Vegas police are also asking the public for help and information to identify the subject in the surveillance video they provided.

The shootings took place in January, March, June, and July this year at night according to police.

LVMPD said to call the Animal Cruelty Unit at 702-828-3364 with any information or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Kinsey
3d ago

Horses are such beautiful animals, who would want to kill them unless they are a sick SOB! Punishment for breaking the law needs to become more strict and this stuff with stop!

Cindy Miles
3d ago

So full of evil and hate that they can't stand anyone else being happy..

Lori Woo
3d ago

Seems so senseless unless this person has a personal vendetta against the owner...still senseless to kill their horses. My guess is this is some sort of revenge. Sick!

LAS VEGAS, NV
