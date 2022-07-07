Las Vegas police looking for suspect who killed four horses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a tweet out on Wednesday saying that they are looking for a suspect who shot and killed four horses at a close range.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Cowboy Trail Rides inside Red Rock Canyon.

Las Vegas police are also asking the public for help and information to identify the subject in the surveillance video they provided.

The shootings took place in January, March, June, and July this year at night according to police.

LVMPD said to call the Animal Cruelty Unit at 702-828-3364 with any information or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.